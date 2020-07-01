9091 Vons Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage tennis court

Amazing Family Home - Great opportunity for a 4 bedroom 3 bath house. Walking distance to the park with tennis courts, play equipment and lots of grass area for fun. The kitchen was remodeled with granite counter tops, cabinets and tile flooring. It has a skylight for natural lighting, a dining and family room with laminate wood floors. A fireplace for the cooler days and A/C for the warmer days. The 4th bedroom is an add on that has it's own bathroom facilities for privacy. The entire house was just repainted with modern color. The washer/dryer hookups are available in the 2 car attached garage. The backyard is spacious with room for BBQ's or just relaxing. Available for move-in 03/28/2020. Owner has a no pet policy at this time.



