All apartments in Garden Grove
Find more places like 9091 Vons Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garden Grove, CA
/
9091 Vons Drive
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:09 AM

9091 Vons Drive

9091 Vons Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garden Grove
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

9091 Vons Drive, Garden Grove, CA 92841

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Amazing Family Home - Great opportunity for a 4 bedroom 3 bath house. Walking distance to the park with tennis courts, play equipment and lots of grass area for fun. The kitchen was remodeled with granite counter tops, cabinets and tile flooring. It has a skylight for natural lighting, a dining and family room with laminate wood floors. A fireplace for the cooler days and A/C for the warmer days. The 4th bedroom is an add on that has it's own bathroom facilities for privacy. The entire house was just repainted with modern color. The washer/dryer hookups are available in the 2 car attached garage. The backyard is spacious with room for BBQ's or just relaxing. Available for move-in 03/28/2020. Owner has a no pet policy at this time.

(RLNE5668032)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9091 Vons Drive have any available units?
9091 Vons Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 9091 Vons Drive have?
Some of 9091 Vons Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9091 Vons Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9091 Vons Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9091 Vons Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9091 Vons Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does 9091 Vons Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9091 Vons Drive offers parking.
Does 9091 Vons Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9091 Vons Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9091 Vons Drive have a pool?
No, 9091 Vons Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9091 Vons Drive have accessible units?
No, 9091 Vons Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9091 Vons Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9091 Vons Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Find a Sublet
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crystal View Apartment Homes
12091 Bayport St
Garden Grove, CA 92840
Park Grove
9155 Central Ave
Garden Grove, CA 92844

Similar Pages

Garden Grove 1 BedroomsGarden Grove 2 Bedrooms
Garden Grove Apartments with ParkingGarden Grove Dog Friendly Apartments
Garden Grove Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA
Chino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles