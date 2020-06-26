All apartments in Garden Grove
Last updated July 1 2019 at 3:05 PM

8615 Meadow Brook Avenue

8615 Meadow Brook Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8615 Meadow Brook Avenue, Garden Grove, CA 92844

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bath condo in gated community of Meadow Brook Villa. Spacious living room with cozy fireplace and high ceilings. Central A/C and heat. Nice patio of the living room and bedroom. Inside laundry hook ups (Gas) One car garage detached and a carport. Beautiful view with stream tennis courts pool spa and club house. Located close to markets freeways and schools. HOA pays for water and trash. Small dogs ok. Non-smokers only. Call or text Ron Luna, Front St Realty, at 949-31-2672 to schedule a viewing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8615 Meadow Brook Avenue have any available units?
8615 Meadow Brook Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 8615 Meadow Brook Avenue have?
Some of 8615 Meadow Brook Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8615 Meadow Brook Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8615 Meadow Brook Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8615 Meadow Brook Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8615 Meadow Brook Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8615 Meadow Brook Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8615 Meadow Brook Avenue offers parking.
Does 8615 Meadow Brook Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8615 Meadow Brook Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8615 Meadow Brook Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8615 Meadow Brook Avenue has a pool.
Does 8615 Meadow Brook Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8615 Meadow Brook Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8615 Meadow Brook Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8615 Meadow Brook Avenue has units with dishwashers.
