8615 Meadow Brook Avenue

Amenities
Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bath condo in gated community of Meadow Brook Villa. Spacious living room with cozy fireplace and high ceilings. Central A/C and heat. Nice patio of the living room and bedroom. Inside laundry hook ups (Gas) One car garage detached and a carport. Beautiful view with stream tennis courts pool spa and club house. Located close to markets freeways and schools. HOA pays for water and trash. Small dogs ok. Non-smokers only. Call or text Ron Luna, Front St Realty, at 949-31-2672 to schedule a viewing today!