8615 Meadow Brook Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bath condo in gated community of Meadow Brook Villa. Spacious living room with cozy fireplace and high ceilings. Central A/C and heat. Nice patio of the living room and bedroom. Inside laundry hook ups (Gas) One car garage detached and a carport. Beautiful view with stream tennis courts pool spa and club house. Located close to markets freeways and schools. HOA pays for water and trash. Small dogs ok. Non-smokers only. Call or text Ron Luna, Front St Realty, at 949-31-2672 to schedule a viewing today!