Home
/
Garden Grove, CA
/
8121 Bestel St
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

8121 Bestel St

8121 Bestel Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8121 Bestel Avenue, Garden Grove, CA 92844

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Brand new upscale ADU in Garden Grove! - Brand new unfurnished 800 sqft ADU 2 bds, 2 bths, 3 parking slots (No cover garage) Kitchen with quartz countertop and stainless steel alliances. Central air & heat. Bathroom with tiles up to the ceiling. Spacious family room. Tile flooring. Small back yard @780 Sqft. Separate entrance. Max 4 occupants. Only 1,900/month. Current photos showing Wayfair products for illustration only. Actual photos will come when construction completed. Expected Move in date 6/20. Lease term minimum 1 year. Preferably no pets or small dogs . All requests for more info please send from the website you view the property.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5719304)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8121 Bestel St have any available units?
8121 Bestel St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 8121 Bestel St have?
Some of 8121 Bestel St's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8121 Bestel St currently offering any rent specials?
8121 Bestel St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8121 Bestel St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8121 Bestel St is pet friendly.
Does 8121 Bestel St offer parking?
Yes, 8121 Bestel St offers parking.
Does 8121 Bestel St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8121 Bestel St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8121 Bestel St have a pool?
No, 8121 Bestel St does not have a pool.
Does 8121 Bestel St have accessible units?
No, 8121 Bestel St does not have accessible units.
Does 8121 Bestel St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8121 Bestel St does not have units with dishwashers.

