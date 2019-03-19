8121 Bestel St

Amenities

Brand new upscale ADU in Garden Grove! - Brand new unfurnished 800 sqft ADU 2 bds, 2 bths, 3 parking slots (No cover garage) Kitchen with quartz countertop and stainless steel alliances. Central air & heat. Bathroom with tiles up to the ceiling. Spacious family room. Tile flooring. Small back yard @780 Sqft. Separate entrance. Max 4 occupants. Only 1,900/month. Current photos showing Wayfair products for illustration only. Actual photos will come when construction completed. Expected Move in date 6/20. Lease term minimum 1 year. Preferably no pets or small dogs . All requests for more info please send from the website you view the property.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5719304)