Wonderful 2 Bedroom one Bathroom and a half Apartment! Great size kitchen and living room! Hard wood flooring throughout the whole apartment! Kitchen has beautiful tile! Amazing high ceilings! Lets not forget about the granite counter tops! Two car garage and plenty of street parking! Amazing neighborhood! 6 washer and dryers on site! Must see apartment!!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5061264)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8116 Larson Ave Unit 4 have any available units?
8116 Larson Ave Unit 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.