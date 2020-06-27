8116 Larson Ave Unit 4

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful 2 Bedroom one Bathroom and a half Apartment! Great size kitchen and living room! Hard wood flooring throughout the whole apartment! Kitchen has beautiful tile! Amazing high ceilings! Lets not forget about the granite counter tops! Two car garage and plenty of street parking! Amazing neighborhood! 6 washer and dryers on site! Must see apartment!!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5061264)