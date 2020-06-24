All apartments in Garden Grove
6861 Coral Gum Court

6861 Coral Gum Court · No Longer Available
Location

6861 Coral Gum Court, Garden Grove, CA 92845
West Garden Grove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
This lovely end unit townhouse located in a quiet, gated community. Wonderful quiet complex across the street from award winning Pacifica High School. Community has green belts, a pool, and a spa. All new paint throughout. Remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, new cabinets, dishwasher, tile floors, and a large eat in dining area. Over-sized living room with new laminate flooring. The enclosed patio is large and perfect for entertaining. Downstairs there is a half bath, and two walk-in closets. All bedrooms up including a large master bedroom with an attached 3/4 bathroom and his/her double closets. Lots of ample cabinet space, closet space, and a kitchen pantry. All rooms are wired and cable ready. A bonus is the full sized, front loading energy efficient washer and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6861 Coral Gum Court have any available units?
6861 Coral Gum Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 6861 Coral Gum Court have?
Some of 6861 Coral Gum Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6861 Coral Gum Court currently offering any rent specials?
6861 Coral Gum Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6861 Coral Gum Court pet-friendly?
No, 6861 Coral Gum Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does 6861 Coral Gum Court offer parking?
No, 6861 Coral Gum Court does not offer parking.
Does 6861 Coral Gum Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6861 Coral Gum Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6861 Coral Gum Court have a pool?
Yes, 6861 Coral Gum Court has a pool.
Does 6861 Coral Gum Court have accessible units?
No, 6861 Coral Gum Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6861 Coral Gum Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6861 Coral Gum Court has units with dishwashers.
