6861 Coral Gum Court

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub

This lovely end unit townhouse located in a quiet, gated community. Wonderful quiet complex across the street from award winning Pacifica High School. Community has green belts, a pool, and a spa. All new paint throughout. Remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, new cabinets, dishwasher, tile floors, and a large eat in dining area. Over-sized living room with new laminate flooring. The enclosed patio is large and perfect for entertaining. Downstairs there is a half bath, and two walk-in closets. All bedrooms up including a large master bedroom with an attached 3/4 bathroom and his/her double closets. Lots of ample cabinet space, closet space, and a kitchen pantry. All rooms are wired and cable ready. A bonus is the full sized, front loading energy efficient washer and dryer.