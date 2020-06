Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Description



Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo in Garden Grove! This 948 sq. ft. upstairs home features both living and dining rooms, 2-car garage, central air, 2 balconies, stove, dishwasher, microwave and 2 pools and spas in the Association. Located in the gated community of Les Jardins near Willowick Golf Course. Small pet okay upon approval.