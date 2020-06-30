All apartments in Garden Grove
Last updated February 7 2020

12776 Sussex Circle

12776 Sussex Circle · No Longer Available
Location

12776 Sussex Circle, Garden Grove, CA 92840

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
pool table
garage
guest parking
hot tub
Bright Open and Spacious End Unit with an inside laundry room, impressive view of lush green belts, secure playground + a shimmering pool and spa. Complex offers a cozy club house with a romantic fireplace, pool table and lounge area, sizziling spa, outside showers, restrooms tables and lounge chairs. This jewel has a secure two car garage that connets to a private hardscaped patio area with access to the dining area, for that reason, we have stated that it is an attached garage. There is also ample guest parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12776 Sussex Circle have any available units?
12776 Sussex Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 12776 Sussex Circle have?
Some of 12776 Sussex Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12776 Sussex Circle currently offering any rent specials?
12776 Sussex Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12776 Sussex Circle pet-friendly?
No, 12776 Sussex Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does 12776 Sussex Circle offer parking?
Yes, 12776 Sussex Circle offers parking.
Does 12776 Sussex Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12776 Sussex Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12776 Sussex Circle have a pool?
Yes, 12776 Sussex Circle has a pool.
Does 12776 Sussex Circle have accessible units?
No, 12776 Sussex Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 12776 Sussex Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 12776 Sussex Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

