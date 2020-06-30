12776 Sussex Circle

Amenities
Bright Open and Spacious End Unit with an inside laundry room, impressive view of lush green belts, secure playground + a shimmering pool and spa. Complex offers a cozy club house with a romantic fireplace, pool table and lounge area, sizziling spa, outside showers, restrooms tables and lounge chairs. This jewel has a secure two car garage that connets to a private hardscaped patio area with access to the dining area, for that reason, we have stated that it is an attached garage. There is also ample guest parking