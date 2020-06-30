12776 Sussex Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony range Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool pool table garage guest parking hot tub

Bright Open and Spacious End Unit with an inside laundry room, impressive view of lush green belts, secure playground + a shimmering pool and spa. Complex offers a cozy club house with a romantic fireplace, pool table and lounge area, sizziling spa, outside showers, restrooms tables and lounge chairs. This jewel has a secure two car garage that connets to a private hardscaped patio area with access to the dining area, for that reason, we have stated that it is an attached garage. There is also ample guest parking