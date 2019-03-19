All apartments in Garden Grove
12712 George Reyburn Road
Last updated March 17 2020 at 7:11 AM

12712 George Reyburn Road

12712 George Reyburn Road · No Longer Available
Location

12712 George Reyburn Road, Garden Grove, CA 92845
West Garden Grove

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Outstanding Home in the Highly Sought After Valley View Park Townhomes! This incredible home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms plus den/office and over 1500 sf of spacious living space. This is a terrific floor plan features a spacious living room with fireplace, upgraded kitchen and large open dining room. The master suite features walk-in closet, plus private greenbelt view. There are also 2 spacious secondary bedrooms. Some of the many features include wood laminate floors, granite counters, and upgraded bathrooms. The dining and kitchen area has a glass slider to the over-sized landscaped backyard with plenty of room for entertaining friends and family. Last but not least, this home has a 2 car attached garage and laundry room near the kitchen with tons of extra storage. Association amenities include pool, spa, clubhouse and security gates at both community entrances. Close to restaurants and shopping! Welcome Home! This home will Not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12712 George Reyburn Road have any available units?
12712 George Reyburn Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 12712 George Reyburn Road have?
Some of 12712 George Reyburn Road's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12712 George Reyburn Road currently offering any rent specials?
12712 George Reyburn Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12712 George Reyburn Road pet-friendly?
No, 12712 George Reyburn Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does 12712 George Reyburn Road offer parking?
Yes, 12712 George Reyburn Road offers parking.
Does 12712 George Reyburn Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12712 George Reyburn Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12712 George Reyburn Road have a pool?
Yes, 12712 George Reyburn Road has a pool.
Does 12712 George Reyburn Road have accessible units?
No, 12712 George Reyburn Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12712 George Reyburn Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 12712 George Reyburn Road does not have units with dishwashers.
