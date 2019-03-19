12712 George Reyburn Road

Amenities

Outstanding Home in the Highly Sought After Valley View Park Townhomes! This incredible home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms plus den/office and over 1500 sf of spacious living space. This is a terrific floor plan features a spacious living room with fireplace, upgraded kitchen and large open dining room. The master suite features walk-in closet, plus private greenbelt view. There are also 2 spacious secondary bedrooms. Some of the many features include wood laminate floors, granite counters, and upgraded bathrooms. The dining and kitchen area has a glass slider to the over-sized landscaped backyard with plenty of room for entertaining friends and family. Last but not least, this home has a 2 car attached garage and laundry room near the kitchen with tons of extra storage. Association amenities include pool, spa, clubhouse and security gates at both community entrances. Close to restaurants and shopping! Welcome Home! This home will Not last!