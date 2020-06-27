All apartments in Garden Grove
Find more places like 12688 Chapman Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garden Grove, CA
/
12688 Chapman Avenue
Last updated October 4 2019 at 7:15 AM

12688 Chapman Avenue

12688 W Chapman Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garden Grove
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

12688 W Chapman Ave, Garden Grove, CA 92840

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
Highly upgraded nice two bedrooms and two full baths condo located in the gated upscale community of the "Commons" complex near Disneyland. The home has hardwood floors and the spacious master bedroom has a master bathroom with tiled wall finish and a sliding glass enclosure shower plus bath tub. The large secondary room has a full size closet and is across the hallway from the secondary bathroom. The kitchen is a functional size and boast granite counter tops and a breakfast counter with a new stainless steel refrigerator, microwave, dish washer, compactor and a new stack set of washer and dryer. Other upgrades include new paint, new air condition, and plantation shutters. The lifestyle offered by this beautiful home is nothing short of resort style living. luxurious amenities include a pool, spa, clubhouse, multi purpose room, separate gym/exercise room, gated entry and community, subterranean parking with 2 assigned spaces, guest parking, a storage cage, etc. additionally, the home comes with paid trash, water and gas with access to all of the facilities included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12688 Chapman Avenue have any available units?
12688 Chapman Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 12688 Chapman Avenue have?
Some of 12688 Chapman Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12688 Chapman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12688 Chapman Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12688 Chapman Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 12688 Chapman Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does 12688 Chapman Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 12688 Chapman Avenue offers parking.
Does 12688 Chapman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12688 Chapman Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12688 Chapman Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 12688 Chapman Avenue has a pool.
Does 12688 Chapman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12688 Chapman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12688 Chapman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12688 Chapman Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Meadowood Place Apartment Homes
11250 Dale St
Garden Grove, CA 92841
Crystal View Apartment Homes
12091 Bayport St
Garden Grove, CA 92840
Park Grove
9155 Central Ave
Garden Grove, CA 92844

Similar Pages

Garden Grove 1 BedroomsGarden Grove 2 Bedrooms
Garden Grove Apartments with ParkingGarden Grove Dog Friendly Apartments
Garden Grove Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA
Chino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles