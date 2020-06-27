12688 Chapman Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool guest parking hot tub

Highly upgraded nice two bedrooms and two full baths condo located in the gated upscale community of the "Commons" complex near Disneyland. The home has hardwood floors and the spacious master bedroom has a master bathroom with tiled wall finish and a sliding glass enclosure shower plus bath tub. The large secondary room has a full size closet and is across the hallway from the secondary bathroom. The kitchen is a functional size and boast granite counter tops and a breakfast counter with a new stainless steel refrigerator, microwave, dish washer, compactor and a new stack set of washer and dryer. Other upgrades include new paint, new air condition, and plantation shutters. The lifestyle offered by this beautiful home is nothing short of resort style living. luxurious amenities include a pool, spa, clubhouse, multi purpose room, separate gym/exercise room, gated entry and community, subterranean parking with 2 assigned spaces, guest parking, a storage cage, etc. additionally, the home comes with paid trash, water and gas with access to all of the facilities included.