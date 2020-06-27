Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool garage media room

Garden Grove gated POOL community**Incredible & Beautiful 3bed/3bath w THEATER ROOM *2 story Home with 2 car garage* - ***OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY JULY 13TH 11-1 PM*****



NO PHONE CALLS



***PLEASE EMAIL only your criteria/contact info and a property tour will be SCHEDULED (AGAIN EMAIL ONLY no calls!)*****

Sheila@LRSRM.com



Centrally located to all **Garden Grove****

11989 Sycamore Lane



Must see this floor-plan with 2 living-room areas, attached 2 car garage, end unit, with theater room upstairs!!



***PLEASE EMAIL only your criteria/contact info and a property tour will be SCHEDULED (AGAIN EMAIL ONLY no calls!)*****

Sheila@LRSRM.com



This home is centrally located and near some of these venues! Minutes away from Disneyland, The Block @ Orange and a newly built indoor waterpark, "Great Wolf Lodge", and so much more!!

$2995.00 RENT

$2995.00 SEC DEPOSIT



Wonderful small gated community with a luxury pool and more!

This beautiful end unit 2 story town-home newer home built in 2012 has tons of upgrades and additions in gated pool community in the heart of Garden Grove - free way close and shopping, schools and conveniences is available



Sorry NO PETS PLEASE

(**certified service animal**)



***PLEASE EMAIL ME only your criteria/contact info to

Sheila@LRSRM.com



This home offers a living-room/dining-room/all upgraded kitchen/family room/1/2 bath and 2 car garage with enclosed patio area downstairs!



Upstairs offers a large family room/bonus room/perfect for a private home movie theater or home gym or playroom,library, or many other uses.

Large master bedroom with walk in closet, vanity sinks, beautiful shower area.

2 smaller bedrooms with a full bath is nice and spacious and a FULL LAUNDRY-ROOM located upstairs!!



***PLEASE EMAIL ME only your criteria/contact info to

Sheila@LRSRM.com to schedule an appointment to view.



Applicants qualify after applying on line. Applications can be submitted at www.LRSOrangeCounty.com

$42 per each adult

Professionally managed by LRS Realty & Management, Inc

LRS is an equal housing provider

LRS complies with all fair housing guidelines



***PLEASE EMAIL ME only your criteria/contact info to

Sheila@LRSRM.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2398043)