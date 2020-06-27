All apartments in Garden Grove
11989 Sycamore Lane

11989 Sycamore Lane
Location

11989 Sycamore Lane, Garden Grove, CA 92843

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
media room
Garden Grove gated POOL community**Incredible & Beautiful 3bed/3bath w THEATER ROOM *2 story Home with 2 car garage* - ***OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY JULY 13TH 11-1 PM*****

NO PHONE CALLS

***PLEASE EMAIL only your criteria/contact info and a property tour will be SCHEDULED (AGAIN EMAIL ONLY no calls!)*****
Sheila@LRSRM.com

Centrally located to all **Garden Grove****
11989 Sycamore Lane

Must see this floor-plan with 2 living-room areas, attached 2 car garage, end unit, with theater room upstairs!!

***PLEASE EMAIL only your criteria/contact info and a property tour will be SCHEDULED (AGAIN EMAIL ONLY no calls!)*****
Sheila@LRSRM.com

This home is centrally located and near some of these venues! Minutes away from Disneyland, The Block @ Orange and a newly built indoor waterpark, "Great Wolf Lodge", and so much more!!
$2995.00 RENT
$2995.00 SEC DEPOSIT

Wonderful small gated community with a luxury pool and more!
This beautiful end unit 2 story town-home newer home built in 2012 has tons of upgrades and additions in gated pool community in the heart of Garden Grove - free way close and shopping, schools and conveniences is available

Sorry NO PETS PLEASE
(**certified service animal**)

***PLEASE EMAIL ME only your criteria/contact info to
Sheila@LRSRM.com

This home offers a living-room/dining-room/all upgraded kitchen/family room/1/2 bath and 2 car garage with enclosed patio area downstairs!

Upstairs offers a large family room/bonus room/perfect for a private home movie theater or home gym or playroom,library, or many other uses.
Large master bedroom with walk in closet, vanity sinks, beautiful shower area.
2 smaller bedrooms with a full bath is nice and spacious and a FULL LAUNDRY-ROOM located upstairs!!

***PLEASE EMAIL ME only your criteria/contact info to
Sheila@LRSRM.com to schedule an appointment to view.

Applicants qualify after applying on line. Applications can be submitted at www.LRSOrangeCounty.com
$42 per each adult
Professionally managed by LRS Realty & Management, Inc
LRS is an equal housing provider
LRS complies with all fair housing guidelines

***PLEASE EMAIL ME only your criteria/contact info to
Sheila@LRSRM.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2398043)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11989 Sycamore Lane have any available units?
11989 Sycamore Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 11989 Sycamore Lane have?
Some of 11989 Sycamore Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11989 Sycamore Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11989 Sycamore Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11989 Sycamore Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11989 Sycamore Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does 11989 Sycamore Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11989 Sycamore Lane offers parking.
Does 11989 Sycamore Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11989 Sycamore Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11989 Sycamore Lane have a pool?
Yes, 11989 Sycamore Lane has a pool.
Does 11989 Sycamore Lane have accessible units?
No, 11989 Sycamore Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11989 Sycamore Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11989 Sycamore Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
