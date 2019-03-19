All apartments in Garden Grove
11892 Comstock Rd
11892 Comstock Rd

11892 Comstock Road · No Longer Available
Location

11892 Comstock Road, Garden Grove, CA 92840

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Looking for good tenants who will enjoy property and maintain it. One, or two year lease available.
Roomy 3 bedroom, 2 bath house in great neighborhood. Large fenced-in backyard, two car garage and driveway. House is tiled throughout for easy-care floors. Bedrooms have ceiling fans. All appliances are included. Kitchen has free-standing stove, dishwasher, refrigerator. Laundry room has washer and dryer.
Excellent schools within walking distance. Near shopping and freeways. Located on a quiet street with plenty of parking, just a block from a nice park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11892 Comstock Rd have any available units?
11892 Comstock Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 11892 Comstock Rd have?
Some of 11892 Comstock Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11892 Comstock Rd currently offering any rent specials?
11892 Comstock Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11892 Comstock Rd pet-friendly?
No, 11892 Comstock Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does 11892 Comstock Rd offer parking?
Yes, 11892 Comstock Rd offers parking.
Does 11892 Comstock Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11892 Comstock Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11892 Comstock Rd have a pool?
No, 11892 Comstock Rd does not have a pool.
Does 11892 Comstock Rd have accessible units?
No, 11892 Comstock Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 11892 Comstock Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11892 Comstock Rd has units with dishwashers.
