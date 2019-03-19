11892 Comstock Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Looking for good tenants who will enjoy property and maintain it. One, or two year lease available.

Roomy 3 bedroom, 2 bath house in great neighborhood. Large fenced-in backyard, two car garage and driveway. House is tiled throughout for easy-care floors. Bedrooms have ceiling fans. All appliances are included. Kitchen has free-standing stove, dishwasher, refrigerator. Laundry room has washer and dryer.

Excellent schools within walking distance. Near shopping and freeways. Located on a quiet street with plenty of parking, just a block from a nice park.