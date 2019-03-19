11732 Brownlee Road

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated gym fireplace

Quaint Mid Century Modern Ranch Style home - Tree lined streets - 4 miles from Disneyland - Faylane Elementary School around the corner! This SINGE story home boasts original beautiful hardwood floors throughout, perfect for allergy sufferers! Cathedral ceilings in Living Room & Dining with Wood Beams. 3 LARGE bedrooms, with Handcrafted Wood Closets, Master has built in drawers/closets, tons of storage space throughout this home. Master has its own bath & both baths have been updated. The kitchen has a quaint eating area & New Oven! Washer & Dryer included behind doors. Refrigerator included. (appliances not warranted). Brick fireplace in living room & dining, for decoration purpose only as gas to unit not working. New Interior Paint throughout! Large ENCLOSED SUN ROOM, perfect for exercise equipment, office area, kids playroom. Nice backyard with great paito for summer BBQ'S! 2 car garage! This home has been LOVED and owners ARE WONDERFUL & THIS HOME is Clean as a Whistle! Owners are seeking for someone with good credit & stable employment to enjoy this property. All Applicants over 18 will be required to provide current credit reports, pay stubs & a background check. Proof of renters insurance will be required upon occupying & automatic monthly rent will be required. DO NOT WAIT on this home because it is sure to lease in a heartbeat! Gardener provided, tenant pay all other utilities. 1,2,3 GO!