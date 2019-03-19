All apartments in Garden Grove
Last updated March 20 2019 at 4:20 PM

11732 Brownlee Road

11732 Brownlee Road · No Longer Available
Location

11732 Brownlee Road, Garden Grove, CA 92840

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
bbq/grill
garage
Quaint Mid Century Modern Ranch Style home - Tree lined streets - 4 miles from Disneyland - Faylane Elementary School around the corner! This SINGE story home boasts original beautiful hardwood floors throughout, perfect for allergy sufferers! Cathedral ceilings in Living Room & Dining with Wood Beams. 3 LARGE bedrooms, with Handcrafted Wood Closets, Master has built in drawers/closets, tons of storage space throughout this home. Master has its own bath & both baths have been updated. The kitchen has a quaint eating area & New Oven! Washer & Dryer included behind doors. Refrigerator included. (appliances not warranted). Brick fireplace in living room & dining, for decoration purpose only as gas to unit not working. New Interior Paint throughout! Large ENCLOSED SUN ROOM, perfect for exercise equipment, office area, kids playroom. Nice backyard with great paito for summer BBQ'S! 2 car garage! This home has been LOVED and owners ARE WONDERFUL & THIS HOME is Clean as a Whistle! Owners are seeking for someone with good credit & stable employment to enjoy this property. All Applicants over 18 will be required to provide current credit reports, pay stubs & a background check. Proof of renters insurance will be required upon occupying & automatic monthly rent will be required. DO NOT WAIT on this home because it is sure to lease in a heartbeat! Gardener provided, tenant pay all other utilities. 1,2,3 GO!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11732 Brownlee Road have any available units?
11732 Brownlee Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 11732 Brownlee Road have?
Some of 11732 Brownlee Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11732 Brownlee Road currently offering any rent specials?
11732 Brownlee Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11732 Brownlee Road pet-friendly?
No, 11732 Brownlee Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does 11732 Brownlee Road offer parking?
Yes, 11732 Brownlee Road offers parking.
Does 11732 Brownlee Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11732 Brownlee Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11732 Brownlee Road have a pool?
No, 11732 Brownlee Road does not have a pool.
Does 11732 Brownlee Road have accessible units?
No, 11732 Brownlee Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11732 Brownlee Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 11732 Brownlee Road does not have units with dishwashers.
