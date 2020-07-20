All apartments in Garden Grove
Find more places like 11052 MacMurray St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garden Grove, CA
/
11052 MacMurray St.
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:43 AM

11052 MacMurray St.

11052 Mac Murray St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garden Grove
See all
Cheap Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

11052 Mac Murray St, Garden Grove, CA 92841

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
pool
garage
Garden Grove - 3 Bed 2 Bath Home - 2 Car Garage - Pool - Front & Back Yard! - We are proudly offering for rent this 3 bedroom 2 bath house located in Garden Grove. The house is approximately 1600 square feet with wood flooring, kitchen & bathroom tile flooring, stove-top, oven, dishwasher, kitchen tile countertops, kitchen tile backsplash, dining room area, beautiful bathroom countertops, ceiling fans, fireplace, central heating & air conditioning, back yard with pool, front yard, attached 2 car garage. The owner pays for the pool and gardening service. The lease term will be month to month. This home is with close proximity to the 22, 405, and 5 freeways. Hurry this home won't last long!

For other listings in your area, feel free to check our website at:
http://wwww.rayrobertsrealty.com/rentals.html

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4708383)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11052 MacMurray St. have any available units?
11052 MacMurray St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 11052 MacMurray St. have?
Some of 11052 MacMurray St.'s amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11052 MacMurray St. currently offering any rent specials?
11052 MacMurray St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11052 MacMurray St. pet-friendly?
No, 11052 MacMurray St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does 11052 MacMurray St. offer parking?
Yes, 11052 MacMurray St. offers parking.
Does 11052 MacMurray St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11052 MacMurray St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11052 MacMurray St. have a pool?
Yes, 11052 MacMurray St. has a pool.
Does 11052 MacMurray St. have accessible units?
No, 11052 MacMurray St. does not have accessible units.
Does 11052 MacMurray St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11052 MacMurray St. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crystal View Apartment Homes
12091 Bayport St
Garden Grove, CA 92840
Park Grove
9155 Central Ave
Garden Grove, CA 92844

Similar Pages

Garden Grove 1 BedroomsGarden Grove 2 Bedrooms
Garden Grove Apartments with BalconiesGarden Grove Cheap Places
Garden Grove Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CARedondo Beach, CAAlhambra, CASan Clemente, CALa Habra, CA
Placentia, CABuena Park, CABrea, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CANorwalk, CAGlendora, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles