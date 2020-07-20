11052 MacMurray St.

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven range Property Amenities pool garage

Garden Grove - 3 Bed 2 Bath Home - 2 Car Garage - Pool - Front & Back Yard! - We are proudly offering for rent this 3 bedroom 2 bath house located in Garden Grove. The house is approximately 1600 square feet with wood flooring, kitchen & bathroom tile flooring, stove-top, oven, dishwasher, kitchen tile countertops, kitchen tile backsplash, dining room area, beautiful bathroom countertops, ceiling fans, fireplace, central heating & air conditioning, back yard with pool, front yard, attached 2 car garage. The owner pays for the pool and gardening service. The lease term will be month to month. This home is with close proximity to the 22, 405, and 5 freeways. Hurry this home won't last long!



No Pets Allowed



