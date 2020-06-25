All apartments in Garden Grove
Last updated July 15 2019 at 7:22 AM

10371 Garden Grove Boulevard

10371 Garden Grove Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

10371 Garden Grove Boulevard, Garden Grove, CA 92843

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
Beautiful 1515 sq. ft. 3 bedroom 3 bath condo in gated community Largest most desirable floor plan in the complex boasting 3 bedrooms (2 master bedrooms), 3 full baths, 3rd level (top level) of complex with pool view from the balcony and bedroom. Private 2 car garage. Beautiful real Asian walnut hardwood flooring throughout common areas of home, and one of the bedrooms. 13ft vaulted ceilings throughout home, very open floorplan, living room with cozy fireplace. Beautiful granite counter tops installed throughout kitchen, as well as an undermount kitchen sink and faucet. Washer/Dryer hookups (gas & electric) inside home. Private staircase from the balcony to the pool. Full Smarthome system installed throughout home. Control home (lighting, thermostat, etc...) from anywhere with your smartphone. Complex has 4 pools (heated during the summer) and 4 jacuzzis. This gated Community has well landscaped common areas. Freeway close & lots of shopping close by. Water, trash, and HOA fees paid by owner. Brand new energy-efficient LED lighting installed throughout home. Property is centrally located. Here is short list of nearby establishments (minutes away, and some even walking distance)...
- Target
- Costco
- Walmart Supercenter
- Regal Cinemas
- Home Depot
- Ralphs
- In-N-Out
- La Rancherita Tortilleria
- Kaiser
- Euclid Park (hosts annual fair)
- Festival Amphitheater
- Historic Main Street (classic car show every Friday night)
- Garden Grove Library and Civic Center

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10371 Garden Grove Boulevard have any available units?
10371 Garden Grove Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 10371 Garden Grove Boulevard have?
Some of 10371 Garden Grove Boulevard's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10371 Garden Grove Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
10371 Garden Grove Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10371 Garden Grove Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 10371 Garden Grove Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does 10371 Garden Grove Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 10371 Garden Grove Boulevard offers parking.
Does 10371 Garden Grove Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10371 Garden Grove Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10371 Garden Grove Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 10371 Garden Grove Boulevard has a pool.
Does 10371 Garden Grove Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 10371 Garden Grove Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 10371 Garden Grove Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10371 Garden Grove Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
