10371 Garden Grove Boulevard

Beautiful 1515 sq. ft. 3 bedroom 3 bath condo in gated community Largest most desirable floor plan in the complex boasting 3 bedrooms (2 master bedrooms), 3 full baths, 3rd level (top level) of complex with pool view from the balcony and bedroom. Private 2 car garage. Beautiful real Asian walnut hardwood flooring throughout common areas of home, and one of the bedrooms. 13ft vaulted ceilings throughout home, very open floorplan, living room with cozy fireplace. Beautiful granite counter tops installed throughout kitchen, as well as an undermount kitchen sink and faucet. Washer/Dryer hookups (gas & electric) inside home. Private staircase from the balcony to the pool. Full Smarthome system installed throughout home. Control home (lighting, thermostat, etc...) from anywhere with your smartphone. Complex has 4 pools (heated during the summer) and 4 jacuzzis. This gated Community has well landscaped common areas. Freeway close & lots of shopping close by. Water, trash, and HOA fees paid by owner. Brand new energy-efficient LED lighting installed throughout home. Property is centrally located. Here is short list of nearby establishments (minutes away, and some even walking distance)...

- Target

- Costco

- Walmart Supercenter

- Regal Cinemas

- Home Depot

- Ralphs

- In-N-Out

- La Rancherita Tortilleria

- Kaiser

- Euclid Park (hosts annual fair)

- Festival Amphitheater

- Historic Main Street (classic car show every Friday night)

- Garden Grove Library and Civic Center