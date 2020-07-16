613 N. Acacia Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors range w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

- This 1-story, 1224 sq. ft. home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and is perfect for entertaining with the spacious living spaces and private backyard! As you enter the home, you are greeted with a large living room which features a brick wood burning fireplace and unique wood paneled wall! The living room naturally flows into the dining room which grants access to the private backyard through sliding glass doors! The kitchen is accessible through an entrance from the living room and the dining room. Here, you will find beautiful counter tops, modern cabinetry, gas range, and a stainless steel double sink. Through a hallway you will find the bedrooms which are all feature ceiling fans, spacious closets, and large windows that bring in ample natural lighting! Through the entire house you will find gorgeous hard wood floors and modern baseboards. The home features washer and dryer hookups, a 2-car attached garage, and is conveniently located near the I-57! Tenant responsible for all utilities and expected to take care of the watering and the back garden. Landscaping trimming included. Medium sized pets okay, upon approval with an additional security deposit and pet rent. Please call our office at 949-369-5555 to get pre-approved or visit our website at www.utopiamanagement.com to schedule a showing or for more information.



DRE# 01197438



(RLNE5891475)