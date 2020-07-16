All apartments in Fullerton
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

613 N. Acacia Ave

613 North Acacia Avenue · (949) 369-5555 ext. 1195
Location

613 North Acacia Avenue, Fullerton, CA 92831

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 613 N. Acacia Ave · Avail. now

$2,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1224 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
- This 1-story, 1224 sq. ft. home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and is perfect for entertaining with the spacious living spaces and private backyard! As you enter the home, you are greeted with a large living room which features a brick wood burning fireplace and unique wood paneled wall! The living room naturally flows into the dining room which grants access to the private backyard through sliding glass doors! The kitchen is accessible through an entrance from the living room and the dining room. Here, you will find beautiful counter tops, modern cabinetry, gas range, and a stainless steel double sink. Through a hallway you will find the bedrooms which are all feature ceiling fans, spacious closets, and large windows that bring in ample natural lighting! Through the entire house you will find gorgeous hard wood floors and modern baseboards. The home features washer and dryer hookups, a 2-car attached garage, and is conveniently located near the I-57! Tenant responsible for all utilities and expected to take care of the watering and the back garden. Landscaping trimming included. Medium sized pets okay, upon approval with an additional security deposit and pet rent. Please call our office at 949-369-5555 to get pre-approved or visit our website at www.utopiamanagement.com to schedule a showing or for more information.

DRE# 01197438

(RLNE5891475)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 613 N. Acacia Ave have any available units?
613 N. Acacia Ave has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 613 N. Acacia Ave have?
Some of 613 N. Acacia Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 613 N. Acacia Ave currently offering any rent specials?
613 N. Acacia Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 613 N. Acacia Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 613 N. Acacia Ave is pet friendly.
Does 613 N. Acacia Ave offer parking?
Yes, 613 N. Acacia Ave offers parking.
Does 613 N. Acacia Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 613 N. Acacia Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 613 N. Acacia Ave have a pool?
No, 613 N. Acacia Ave does not have a pool.
Does 613 N. Acacia Ave have accessible units?
No, 613 N. Acacia Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 613 N. Acacia Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 613 N. Acacia Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
