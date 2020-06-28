All apartments in Fullerton
Find more places like 413 Elizabeth Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fullerton, CA
/
413 Elizabeth Way
Last updated August 20 2019 at 2:36 AM

413 Elizabeth Way

413 Elizabeth Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fullerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

413 Elizabeth Way, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Adorable Craftsman with lots of exterior accents. Giant back yard covered patio for extended outdoor family living. Alley access single car garage but there is a giant driveway for lots of parking. Beautiful hardwood flooring break nook kitchen only 1 bathroom with tub and shower combination. Bedrooms are all good size. Located at the heart of Fullerton close to downtown with shops restaurants fine dining. Perfect home for smaller family. Pets welcome! Garage is connected to the patio but no direct access but just off the back kitchen door. Amazing back yard with lots of privacy. Close to parks jogging and biking trails. Great schools!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 413 Elizabeth Way have any available units?
413 Elizabeth Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 413 Elizabeth Way have?
Some of 413 Elizabeth Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 413 Elizabeth Way currently offering any rent specials?
413 Elizabeth Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 413 Elizabeth Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 413 Elizabeth Way is pet friendly.
Does 413 Elizabeth Way offer parking?
Yes, 413 Elizabeth Way offers parking.
Does 413 Elizabeth Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 413 Elizabeth Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 413 Elizabeth Way have a pool?
No, 413 Elizabeth Way does not have a pool.
Does 413 Elizabeth Way have accessible units?
No, 413 Elizabeth Way does not have accessible units.
Does 413 Elizabeth Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 413 Elizabeth Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

UCA
2404 Nutwood Ave
Fullerton, CA 92831
UCE
600 Langsdorf Dr
Fullerton, CA 92831
The Streams
1261 Deerpark Dr
Fullerton, CA 92831
Aspect
251 E Orangefair Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832
Le Mar Apartments
257 South Gilbert Street
Fullerton, CA 92801
R.C. Briarwood Apartment Homes
3300 Quartz Ln
Fullerton, CA 92831
Kimberly Arms Apartment Homes
411 N Euclid St
Fullerton, CA 92833
1755 Malvern
1755 Malvern
Fullerton, CA 92833

Similar Pages

Fullerton 1 BedroomsFullerton 2 Bedrooms
Fullerton Apartments with BalconyFullerton Apartments with Parking
Fullerton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fullerton

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonHope International University
Fullerton CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College