Adorable Craftsman with lots of exterior accents. Giant back yard covered patio for extended outdoor family living. Alley access single car garage but there is a giant driveway for lots of parking. Beautiful hardwood flooring break nook kitchen only 1 bathroom with tub and shower combination. Bedrooms are all good size. Located at the heart of Fullerton close to downtown with shops restaurants fine dining. Perfect home for smaller family. Pets welcome! Garage is connected to the patio but no direct access but just off the back kitchen door. Amazing back yard with lots of privacy. Close to parks jogging and biking trails. Great schools!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 413 Elizabeth Way have any available units?
413 Elizabeth Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 413 Elizabeth Way have?
Some of 413 Elizabeth Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 413 Elizabeth Way currently offering any rent specials?
413 Elizabeth Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 413 Elizabeth Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 413 Elizabeth Way is pet friendly.
Does 413 Elizabeth Way offer parking?
Yes, 413 Elizabeth Way offers parking.
Does 413 Elizabeth Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 413 Elizabeth Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 413 Elizabeth Way have a pool?
No, 413 Elizabeth Way does not have a pool.
Does 413 Elizabeth Way have accessible units?
No, 413 Elizabeth Way does not have accessible units.
Does 413 Elizabeth Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 413 Elizabeth Way does not have units with dishwashers.