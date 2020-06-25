All apartments in Fullerton
326 King Place
326 King Place

326 King Place · No Longer Available
Location

326 King Place, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Darling 3 bedroom 2 bath home situated in a very desirable Fullerton neighborhood. Walk into your spacious living room with electric fireplace. The home offers newer dual pane windows, mini blinds, ceiling fans, insulated walls, central air conditioning/heating and wood floors throughout. The kitchen is perfect for the cook in the home and has a gas stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, refrigerator and an eating area. There is a separate dining area perfect for entertaining. Generous size bedrooms and a garage conversion offering another room that can be used as a bonus room or another bedroom. Outdoors you will find a huge private backyard with a sprinkler system, lemon tree, storage shed (with electricity), covered patio with ceiling fans for those warm summer nights. Home is located near freeways, shopping and is in a very sought after school district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 326 King Place have any available units?
326 King Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 326 King Place have?
Some of 326 King Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 326 King Place currently offering any rent specials?
326 King Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 326 King Place pet-friendly?
No, 326 King Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 326 King Place offer parking?
Yes, 326 King Place offers parking.
Does 326 King Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 326 King Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 326 King Place have a pool?
No, 326 King Place does not have a pool.
Does 326 King Place have accessible units?
No, 326 King Place does not have accessible units.
Does 326 King Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 326 King Place has units with dishwashers.
