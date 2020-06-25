326 King Place

Amenities

Darling 3 bedroom 2 bath home situated in a very desirable Fullerton neighborhood. Walk into your spacious living room with electric fireplace. The home offers newer dual pane windows, mini blinds, ceiling fans, insulated walls, central air conditioning/heating and wood floors throughout. The kitchen is perfect for the cook in the home and has a gas stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, refrigerator and an eating area. There is a separate dining area perfect for entertaining. Generous size bedrooms and a garage conversion offering another room that can be used as a bonus room or another bedroom. Outdoors you will find a huge private backyard with a sprinkler system, lemon tree, storage shed (with electricity), covered patio with ceiling fans for those warm summer nights. Home is located near freeways, shopping and is in a very sought after school district.