3151 Cochise Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking playground pool guest parking hot tub

PERFECT MOVE-IN CONDITION! Nestled in the peaceful hills of Fullerton's popular "Westside" complex, one of the most desirable neighborhoods. This property sits across the 105-Acre Ralph Clark Regional Park, surrounded by lush greenbelts & mature trees. This Move-In ready property has tow bedroom with Cozy living room, spacious kitchen with eating area, upgraded bathroom, nice tile and carpet flooring throughout. Inside laundry (full size washer and dryer included), mirrored closet doors, ceiling fans throughout and newer central air conditioning & furnace. One carport plus plenty of guest parking nearby. Association dues include water/trash/fire insurance/pool/spa/playground/all outside maintenance. Surroundings are very well kept by Association. Convenient location to shopping, banks, restaurants, parks, transportation and golf courses.