3055 Colt Way

Amenities

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Facing Greenbelt hillside with Lush Green Views from your front Patio, Remodeled condo in WESTSIDE Complex waits for you. Kitchen with Granite Countertop, tray ceiling with recessed lightings. Laminate wood flooring throughout downstairs. Master bedroom has a high ceiling. Each bedroom has its own bath. It is a Condo, but no one above or below. Inside Laundry, 2 Car Garage space with Remote Control, Nice size patio. Just across the street, there is Ralph Clark Regional National Park with tennis courts and miles of walking trails, lake. Close to Major Freeways, Restaurants, Theater, entertainment/shopping, Grocery markets. Very convenient location! MUST SEE!