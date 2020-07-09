All apartments in Fullerton
Last updated November 30 2019 at 12:14 AM

3055 Colt Way

3055 Colt Way · No Longer Available
Location

3055 Colt Way, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
tennis court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
tennis court
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Facing Greenbelt hillside with Lush Green Views from your front Patio, Remodeled condo in WESTSIDE Complex waits for you. Kitchen with Granite Countertop, tray ceiling with recessed lightings. Laminate wood flooring throughout downstairs. Master bedroom has a high ceiling. Each bedroom has its own bath. It is a Condo, but no one above or below. Inside Laundry, 2 Car Garage space with Remote Control, Nice size patio. Just across the street, there is Ralph Clark Regional National Park with tennis courts and miles of walking trails, lake. Close to Major Freeways, Restaurants, Theater, entertainment/shopping, Grocery markets. Very convenient location! MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3055 Colt Way have any available units?
3055 Colt Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3055 Colt Way have?
Some of 3055 Colt Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3055 Colt Way currently offering any rent specials?
3055 Colt Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3055 Colt Way pet-friendly?
No, 3055 Colt Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 3055 Colt Way offer parking?
Yes, 3055 Colt Way offers parking.
Does 3055 Colt Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3055 Colt Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3055 Colt Way have a pool?
No, 3055 Colt Way does not have a pool.
Does 3055 Colt Way have accessible units?
No, 3055 Colt Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3055 Colt Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3055 Colt Way does not have units with dishwashers.

