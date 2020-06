Amenities

Well located 1 story apartment which features a spacious floor plan with remodeled kitchen and large concrete patio area. Lease does include use of an enclosed garage. Shows very nice. Close to Fullerton schools, Cal State Fullerton, FJC and lots of shopping. Kitchen has built in appliances. The bath is a full bath with a shower over the tub.