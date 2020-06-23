All apartments in Fullerton
2848 Puente Street

Location

2848 Puente Street, Fullerton, CA 92835

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Highly sought-after President Homes which has been completely remodeled and renovated. One of the largest models this two story, 5 Bedrooms and 3 Bath home is located near Beechwood Elementary/Middle School. You’ll love the open and spacious floor plan with formal entry, gorgeous laminated wood flooring throughout, recessed LED lighting, quartz counter-tops, custom tile flooring, new dual pane windows, one panel shaker bedroom and bathroom doors, Moen 90 fixtures, tankless water heater, new furnace and new A/C. Stunning remodeled kitchen with large island, new cabinets, stainless appliances, farm sink and custom backsplash. Designed for entertaining the oversized living room features a fireplace and sliding doors that lead to the covered patio for a fabulous Indoor/Outdoor California living. To complete the downstairs is a bedroom with walk in closet and sliding doors that leads to the backyard and a separate full bathroom with walk in shower. Upstairs are 3 spacious bedrooms, a full bathroom with dual sinks and new cabinets, plus the beautiful master suite with 2 closets, personal vanity and En-suite bath with walk in shower and dual sinks. The tranquil backyard hosts endless possibilities and surrounded by all new fencing and manicured mature trees. Close to St. Jude Hospital and the Fullerton Sports Park. NOTE:The sewer line has been cleared to the city connection and a second clean out has been added on the sidewalk.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2848 Puente Street have any available units?
2848 Puente Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2848 Puente Street have?
Some of 2848 Puente Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2848 Puente Street currently offering any rent specials?
2848 Puente Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2848 Puente Street pet-friendly?
No, 2848 Puente Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 2848 Puente Street offer parking?
Yes, 2848 Puente Street offers parking.
Does 2848 Puente Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2848 Puente Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2848 Puente Street have a pool?
No, 2848 Puente Street does not have a pool.
Does 2848 Puente Street have accessible units?
No, 2848 Puente Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2848 Puente Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2848 Puente Street has units with dishwashers.

