2848 Puente Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Highly sought-after President Homes which has been completely remodeled and renovated. One of the largest models this two story, 5 Bedrooms and 3 Bath home is located near Beechwood Elementary/Middle School. You’ll love the open and spacious floor plan with formal entry, gorgeous laminated wood flooring throughout, recessed LED lighting, quartz counter-tops, custom tile flooring, new dual pane windows, one panel shaker bedroom and bathroom doors, Moen 90 fixtures, tankless water heater, new furnace and new A/C. Stunning remodeled kitchen with large island, new cabinets, stainless appliances, farm sink and custom backsplash. Designed for entertaining the oversized living room features a fireplace and sliding doors that lead to the covered patio for a fabulous Indoor/Outdoor California living. To complete the downstairs is a bedroom with walk in closet and sliding doors that leads to the backyard and a separate full bathroom with walk in shower. Upstairs are 3 spacious bedrooms, a full bathroom with dual sinks and new cabinets, plus the beautiful master suite with 2 closets, personal vanity and En-suite bath with walk in shower and dual sinks. The tranquil backyard hosts endless possibilities and surrounded by all new fencing and manicured mature trees. Close to St. Jude Hospital and the Fullerton Sports Park. NOTE:The sewer line has been cleared to the city connection and a second clean out has been added on the sidewalk.