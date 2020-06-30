All apartments in Fullerton
Fullerton, CA
2770 Pine Creek Circle
Last updated February 3 2020 at 3:43 PM

2770 Pine Creek Circle

2770 East Pine Creek Circle · No Longer Available
Fullerton
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Pet Friendly Places
Location

2770 East Pine Creek Circle, Fullerton, CA 92835

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Welcome to highly sought after Quail Ridge, a beautifully maintained community known for its luscious greenbelt, creeks and amazing
waterfalls. Come fall in love with this gorgeously upgraded condo with an inviting, open and bright floor plan. This unit sits in a
premium location with a stunning waterfall view just off your living room balcony. The HOA offers various amenities such as tennis
courts, pool, spa and the club house access. Located near the Brea Mall, Cal State Fullerton, walking distance to Craig Regional Park
and easy access to the 57 freeway. Pertaining to highly rated Fullerton school district and so much more. THIS ONE WILL NOT LAST!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2770 Pine Creek Circle have any available units?
2770 Pine Creek Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2770 Pine Creek Circle have?
Some of 2770 Pine Creek Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2770 Pine Creek Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2770 Pine Creek Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2770 Pine Creek Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2770 Pine Creek Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 2770 Pine Creek Circle offer parking?
No, 2770 Pine Creek Circle does not offer parking.
Does 2770 Pine Creek Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2770 Pine Creek Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2770 Pine Creek Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2770 Pine Creek Circle has a pool.
Does 2770 Pine Creek Circle have accessible units?
No, 2770 Pine Creek Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2770 Pine Creek Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2770 Pine Creek Circle has units with dishwashers.

