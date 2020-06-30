2770 Pine Creek Circle

Amenities
Welcome to highly sought after Quail Ridge, a beautifully maintained community known for its luscious greenbelt, creeks and amazing
waterfalls. Come fall in love with this gorgeously upgraded condo with an inviting, open and bright floor plan. This unit sits in a
premium location with a stunning waterfall view just off your living room balcony. The HOA offers various amenities such as tennis
courts, pool, spa and the club house access. Located near the Brea Mall, Cal State Fullerton, walking distance to Craig Regional Park
and easy access to the 57 freeway. Pertaining to highly rated Fullerton school district and so much more. THIS ONE WILL NOT LAST!