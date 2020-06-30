2770 Pine Creek Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool hot tub tennis court

Welcome to highly sought after Quail Ridge, a beautifully maintained community known for its luscious greenbelt, creeks and amazing

waterfalls. Come fall in love with this gorgeously upgraded condo with an inviting, open and bright floor plan. This unit sits in a

premium location with a stunning waterfall view just off your living room balcony. The HOA offers various amenities such as tennis

courts, pool, spa and the club house access. Located near the Brea Mall, Cal State Fullerton, walking distance to Craig Regional Park

and easy access to the 57 freeway. Pertaining to highly rated Fullerton school district and so much more. THIS ONE WILL NOT LAST!