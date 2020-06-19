All apartments in Fullerton
Last updated May 7 2020 at 7:54 AM

2667 ANDOVER Avenue

2667 Andover Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2667 Andover Avenue, Fullerton, CA 92831

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great centrally located 2-story town-home style apartment with two bedrooms and two baths near CSUF. PRIVATE TWO CAR GARAGE. No washer dryer hookups but on-site laundry facilities. Sorry no pets. Available for move-in mid-May but taking names now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2667 ANDOVER Avenue have any available units?
2667 ANDOVER Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
Is 2667 ANDOVER Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2667 ANDOVER Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2667 ANDOVER Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2667 ANDOVER Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 2667 ANDOVER Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2667 ANDOVER Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2667 ANDOVER Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2667 ANDOVER Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2667 ANDOVER Avenue have a pool?
No, 2667 ANDOVER Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2667 ANDOVER Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2667 ANDOVER Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2667 ANDOVER Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2667 ANDOVER Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2667 ANDOVER Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2667 ANDOVER Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
