2667 ANDOVER Avenue

Great centrally located 2-story town-home style apartment with two bedrooms and two baths near CSUF. PRIVATE TWO CAR GARAGE. No washer dryer hookups but on-site laundry facilities. Sorry no pets. Available for move-in mid-May but taking names now.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
