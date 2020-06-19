2667 ANDOVER Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Great centrally located 2-story town-home style apartment with two bedrooms and two baths near CSUF. PRIVATE TWO CAR GARAGE. No washer dryer hookups but on-site laundry facilities. Sorry no pets. Available for move-in mid-May but taking names now.