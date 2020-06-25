2652 Monterey Place

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool garage

This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Townhome is located in the quiet and peaceful Sunny Ridge neighborhood in Fullerton. The home backs to a greenbelt and features new carpet and paint, upgraded bathrooms, scraped ceilings, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 2 car garage with direct access to the home, washer and dryer hookups and central heat and air conditioning, The association features a sparkling pool and Owner pays HOA fees. Close to schools, parks, shopping and restaurants. No pets. No smoking. Available immediately.