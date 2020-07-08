All apartments in Fullerton
2532 Avocado Street

2532 Avocado St · No Longer Available
Location

2532 Avocado St, Fullerton, CA 92835

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
Highly desirable luxury home in the prestigious gated community of The Aspens at Turnleaf. Assigned to award winning, highly sought after Beechwood Elementary (K-8). As soon as you step foot inside, feel the blessings and visualize memories you will create with your family. Enjoy the grand high ceiling as you enter into this inviting Home Sweet Home! The entertaining spaces are open and airy. Bedrooms are spacious and serene. On the main floor, this beautiful home features a main floor bedroom with a full bath, a separate office space that can be used as a 5th bedroom and a laundry room. Cook up a feast for your friends & family in your spacious and well equipped kitchen with a formal dining room. Upstairs is the tranquil master suite that offers two walk-in closets and a generous bath with soaking tub, separate shower and dual sinks. Jack-n-Jill bathroom connects two other spacious bedrooms. Turnleaf community offers 2 private recreation areas each with pool, spa and common areas with playground. Take a morning jog/walk along the walkway with a view. Walking distance to community parks, Fullerton Sports Complex and hiking/biking trails. Nearby are Brea Mall, downtown Brea, downtown Fullerton, St. Jude hospital and Cal State Fullerton. Enjoy all of the famous restaurants within minutes. Look no further, this is your next Home Sweet Home! Owner's will pay for gardner and HOA fees. Refrigerator included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2532 Avocado Street have any available units?
2532 Avocado Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2532 Avocado Street have?
Some of 2532 Avocado Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2532 Avocado Street currently offering any rent specials?
2532 Avocado Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2532 Avocado Street pet-friendly?
No, 2532 Avocado Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 2532 Avocado Street offer parking?
Yes, 2532 Avocado Street offers parking.
Does 2532 Avocado Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2532 Avocado Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2532 Avocado Street have a pool?
Yes, 2532 Avocado Street has a pool.
Does 2532 Avocado Street have accessible units?
No, 2532 Avocado Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2532 Avocado Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2532 Avocado Street has units with dishwashers.

