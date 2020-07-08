2532 Avocado Street

Amenities

Highly desirable luxury home in the prestigious gated community of The Aspens at Turnleaf. Assigned to award winning, highly sought after Beechwood Elementary (K-8). As soon as you step foot inside, feel the blessings and visualize memories you will create with your family. Enjoy the grand high ceiling as you enter into this inviting Home Sweet Home! The entertaining spaces are open and airy. Bedrooms are spacious and serene. On the main floor, this beautiful home features a main floor bedroom with a full bath, a separate office space that can be used as a 5th bedroom and a laundry room. Cook up a feast for your friends & family in your spacious and well equipped kitchen with a formal dining room. Upstairs is the tranquil master suite that offers two walk-in closets and a generous bath with soaking tub, separate shower and dual sinks. Jack-n-Jill bathroom connects two other spacious bedrooms. Turnleaf community offers 2 private recreation areas each with pool, spa and common areas with playground. Take a morning jog/walk along the walkway with a view. Walking distance to community parks, Fullerton Sports Complex and hiking/biking trails. Nearby are Brea Mall, downtown Brea, downtown Fullerton, St. Jude hospital and Cal State Fullerton. Enjoy all of the famous restaurants within minutes. Look no further, this is your next Home Sweet Home! Owner's will pay for gardner and HOA fees. Refrigerator included!