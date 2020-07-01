2369 Mesa Verde

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Fullerton home is located in an award winning school district. The home is located on a cul de sac in the Sunny Hills neighborhood of Fullerton. Features include an upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops and custom cabinets, new windows, new custom paint, new flooring, updated bathrooms, new solar powered skylight, central heat and air, 2 car garage with direct access and an over sized 11,000 square foot lot. Owner pays for gardening services. Small pets under 25 pounds will be considered. No smoking. Renter's insurance is required. Available immediately.