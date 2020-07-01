All apartments in Fullerton
Find more places like 2369 Mesa Verde.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fullerton, CA
/
2369 Mesa Verde
Last updated October 29 2019 at 11:35 PM

2369 Mesa Verde

2369 Mesa Verde · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fullerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2369 Mesa Verde, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Fullerton home is located in an award winning school district. The home is located on a cul de sac in the Sunny Hills neighborhood of Fullerton. Features include an upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops and custom cabinets, new windows, new custom paint, new flooring, updated bathrooms, new solar powered skylight, central heat and air, 2 car garage with direct access and an over sized 11,000 square foot lot. Owner pays for gardening services. Small pets under 25 pounds will be considered. No smoking. Renter's insurance is required. Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2369 Mesa Verde have any available units?
2369 Mesa Verde doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2369 Mesa Verde have?
Some of 2369 Mesa Verde's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2369 Mesa Verde currently offering any rent specials?
2369 Mesa Verde is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2369 Mesa Verde pet-friendly?
Yes, 2369 Mesa Verde is pet friendly.
Does 2369 Mesa Verde offer parking?
Yes, 2369 Mesa Verde offers parking.
Does 2369 Mesa Verde have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2369 Mesa Verde does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2369 Mesa Verde have a pool?
Yes, 2369 Mesa Verde has a pool.
Does 2369 Mesa Verde have accessible units?
No, 2369 Mesa Verde does not have accessible units.
Does 2369 Mesa Verde have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2369 Mesa Verde has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Magnolia Tree
2700 West Porter Avenue
Fullerton, CA 92833
Aspect
251 E Orangefair Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832
Amerige Pointe Apartments
1001 Starbuck St
Fullerton, CA 92833
La Costa
1401 N Placentia Ave
Fullerton, CA 92831
R.C. Briarwood Apartment Homes
3300 Quartz Ln
Fullerton, CA 92831
Kimberly Arms Apartment Homes
411 N Euclid St
Fullerton, CA 92833
La Ramada Apartment Homes
2901 Yorba Linda Blvd
Fullerton, CA 92831
Las Palmas
2598 Associated Rd
Fullerton, CA 92835

Similar Pages

Fullerton 1 BedroomsFullerton 2 Bedrooms
Fullerton Apartments with BalconyFullerton Apartments with Parking
Fullerton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fullerton

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonHope International University
Fullerton CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College