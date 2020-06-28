All apartments in Fullerton
Find more places like 2336 Applewood Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fullerton, CA
/
2336 Applewood Circle
Last updated September 25 2019 at 3:25 PM

2336 Applewood Circle

2336 Applewood Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fullerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2336 Applewood Circle, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
green community
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
**Ready Immediately!**Brand new on the market is this remodeled and turnkey 3 bedroom condo in the desirable “Coyote Hills Green” community. Boasting a split floor plan, this condo will have space and privacy for everyone. On the main floor, there is one bedroom/office with direct access from the garage. As you enter the living room, you will experience the cathedral ceilings giving this space a very airy feel. The open floor plan leads into the kitchen as well as a large outdoor deck to soak in the city views. The home has been upgraded with newer cabinets, counter tops, fresh paint, dual pane windows/doors and so much more. The master bedroom is located privately on the top level which includes a retreat, walk in closet, dual vanity, soaking tub/shower and plenty of natural light. Walking to the bottom level are two large private bedrooms and a full bathroom. On the lower level, the two guests rooms will have access to a private patio to enjoy the outdoors. Washer and dryer connections are locate din the two car garage that has great storage space. Community amenities include a pool, spa, tons of greenery and able guest parking. Located just a short distance from top rated schools, this home will not disappoint!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2336 Applewood Circle have any available units?
2336 Applewood Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2336 Applewood Circle have?
Some of 2336 Applewood Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2336 Applewood Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2336 Applewood Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2336 Applewood Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2336 Applewood Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 2336 Applewood Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2336 Applewood Circle offers parking.
Does 2336 Applewood Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2336 Applewood Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2336 Applewood Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2336 Applewood Circle has a pool.
Does 2336 Applewood Circle have accessible units?
No, 2336 Applewood Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2336 Applewood Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2336 Applewood Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

UCE
600 Langsdorf Dr
Fullerton, CA 92831
The Streams
1261 Deerpark Dr
Fullerton, CA 92831
City Pointe
130 E Chapman Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832
Amerige Pointe Apartments
1001 Starbuck St
Fullerton, CA 92833
Le Mar Apartments
257 South Gilbert Street
Fullerton, CA 92801
La Ramada Apartment Homes
2901 Yorba Linda Blvd
Fullerton, CA 92831
1755 Malvern
1755 Malvern
Fullerton, CA 92833
Las Palmas
2598 Associated Rd
Fullerton, CA 92835

Similar Pages

Fullerton 1 BedroomsFullerton 2 Bedrooms
Fullerton Apartments with BalconyFullerton Apartments with Parking
Fullerton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fullerton

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonHope International University
Fullerton CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College