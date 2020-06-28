2336 Applewood Circle

Amenities

**Ready Immediately!**Brand new on the market is this remodeled and turnkey 3 bedroom condo in the desirable “Coyote Hills Green” community. Boasting a split floor plan, this condo will have space and privacy for everyone. On the main floor, there is one bedroom/office with direct access from the garage. As you enter the living room, you will experience the cathedral ceilings giving this space a very airy feel. The open floor plan leads into the kitchen as well as a large outdoor deck to soak in the city views. The home has been upgraded with newer cabinets, counter tops, fresh paint, dual pane windows/doors and so much more. The master bedroom is located privately on the top level which includes a retreat, walk in closet, dual vanity, soaking tub/shower and plenty of natural light. Walking to the bottom level are two large private bedrooms and a full bathroom. On the lower level, the two guests rooms will have access to a private patio to enjoy the outdoors. Washer and dryer connections are locate din the two car garage that has great storage space. Community amenities include a pool, spa, tons of greenery and able guest parking. Located just a short distance from top rated schools, this home will not disappoint!