2143 West Porter Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home in nice Fullerton neighborhood. Spacious living room that opens to the dining room right off of the kitchen with tons of cabinet space. Hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout. Pretty backyard with grass area and covered patio for entertaining. Home features central ACheating, detached 2 car garage and laundry room with washerdryer hook-ups. 2 small to medium sized dogs max. No cats, please. Liability Insurance will be required and is charged at $12.50month above the rent. Pet Damage Coverage is required if you have pets at $15 per moper pet.You may go direct and view the property at your convenience between the hours of 8am - 5:30pm. Go to https:secure.rently.comproperties727488?sourcemarketing and click on Enter Property Yourself. Follow the prompts and wait for a text with a phone number to call at the property.