Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2143 West Porter Avenue

Location

2143 West Porter Avenue, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home in nice Fullerton neighborhood. Spacious living room that opens to the dining room right off of the kitchen with tons of cabinet space. Hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout. Pretty backyard with grass area and covered patio for entertaining. Home features central ACheating, detached 2 car garage and laundry room with washerdryer hook-ups. 2 small to medium sized dogs max. No cats, please. Liability Insurance will be required and is charged at $12.50month above the rent. Pet Damage Coverage is required if you have pets at $15 per moper pet.You may go direct and view the property at your convenience between the hours of 8am - 5:30pm. Go to https:secure.rently.comproperties727488?sourcemarketing and click on Enter Property Yourself. Follow the prompts and wait for a text with a phone number to call at the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2143 West Porter Avenue have any available units?
2143 West Porter Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2143 West Porter Avenue have?
Some of 2143 West Porter Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2143 West Porter Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2143 West Porter Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2143 West Porter Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2143 West Porter Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2143 West Porter Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2143 West Porter Avenue offers parking.
Does 2143 West Porter Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2143 West Porter Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2143 West Porter Avenue have a pool?
No, 2143 West Porter Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2143 West Porter Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2143 West Porter Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2143 West Porter Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2143 West Porter Avenue has units with dishwashers.

