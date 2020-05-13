All apartments in Fullerton
209 W. Valencia Dr.

209 W Valencia Dr
Location

209 W Valencia Dr, Fullerton, CA 92832

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
new construction
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
New built great 2 bed 2 bath home with 2 car garage. All new energy efficent dual pan sound and weather proof energy efficient dual pan windows, new kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, New all stainless still appliances, New bathroom has new cabinets, granite counter tops , frame less glass shower door and bath tub, New solid hard wood floors throughout. New air-conditioner and heather, Walking distance to Fullerton downtown, train station, Cal state fullerton university schools and bus stop.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 W. Valencia Dr. have any available units?
209 W. Valencia Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 209 W. Valencia Dr. have?
Some of 209 W. Valencia Dr.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 W. Valencia Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
209 W. Valencia Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 W. Valencia Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 209 W. Valencia Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 209 W. Valencia Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 209 W. Valencia Dr. offers parking.
Does 209 W. Valencia Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 209 W. Valencia Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 W. Valencia Dr. have a pool?
No, 209 W. Valencia Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 209 W. Valencia Dr. have accessible units?
No, 209 W. Valencia Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 209 W. Valencia Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 209 W. Valencia Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

