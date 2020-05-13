209 W. Valencia Dr.

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors new construction garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub granite counters hardwood floors oven range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

New built great 2 bed 2 bath home with 2 car garage. All new energy efficent dual pan sound and weather proof energy efficient dual pan windows, new kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, New all stainless still appliances, New bathroom has new cabinets, granite counter tops , frame less glass shower door and bath tub, New solid hard wood floors throughout. New air-conditioner and heather, Walking distance to Fullerton downtown, train station, Cal state fullerton university schools and bus stop.