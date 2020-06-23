All apartments in Fullerton
Find more places like 2066 Arnold Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fullerton, CA
/
2066 Arnold Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2066 Arnold Way

2066 Arnold Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fullerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2066 Arnold Way, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautifully Up-Graded 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Approx. 1,782 Sq.Ft. End Unit Town Home at a Prime Location in Amerige Heights, City Lights View, South Facing, Cathedral-Vaulted High Ceilings, Spacious, Bright and Airy Floor Plan, Separated Living Room and Family Room, Hardwood, Berber Carpet and Travertine Flooring, Crown Moldings Throughout, Center Island w/ Granite Counter Tops, Back Splash, Fire Place in Family Room, Laundry Room on Upper Level, Master Bedroom w/ Walk-In Closet, Cozy Front Patio, Close to Schools (Robert Fisler Elementary School: K -8th Grade, Sunny Hills High School), Community Parks w/ Walking Trails and Play Ground, Tennis Courts, Club House, Association Pool, Shopping Center and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2066 Arnold Way have any available units?
2066 Arnold Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2066 Arnold Way have?
Some of 2066 Arnold Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2066 Arnold Way currently offering any rent specials?
2066 Arnold Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2066 Arnold Way pet-friendly?
No, 2066 Arnold Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 2066 Arnold Way offer parking?
Yes, 2066 Arnold Way does offer parking.
Does 2066 Arnold Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2066 Arnold Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2066 Arnold Way have a pool?
Yes, 2066 Arnold Way has a pool.
Does 2066 Arnold Way have accessible units?
No, 2066 Arnold Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2066 Arnold Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2066 Arnold Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

UCE
600 Langsdorf Dr
Fullerton, CA 92831
770 South Harbor
770 S Harbor Boulevard
Fullerton, CA 92832
3028-36 Quartz Lane
3028 Quartz Lane
Fullerton, CA 92831
Amerige Pointe Apartments
1001 Starbuck St
Fullerton, CA 92833
R.C. Briarwood Apartment Homes
3300 Quartz Ln
Fullerton, CA 92831
Kimberly Arms Apartment Homes
411 N Euclid St
Fullerton, CA 92833
1755 Malvern
1755 Malvern
Fullerton, CA 92833
Las Palmas
2598 Associated Rd
Fullerton, CA 92835

Similar Pages

Fullerton 1 BedroomsFullerton 2 Bedrooms
Fullerton Apartments with BalconyFullerton Apartments with Parking
Fullerton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fullerton

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonHope International University
Fullerton CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College