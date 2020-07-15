All apartments in Fullerton
Last updated January 17 2020 at 2:57 AM

1728 Clear Springs Drive

1728 Clear Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1728 Clear Springs Drive, Fullerton, CA 92831

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Contemporary 1 Bedroom town home located in desirable Hidden Lakes Community. This home has many upgrades including a an additional ½ bathroom downstairs which was built by licensed contractor and permitted. Kitchen is bright and has new stainless steel appliances. Living room and dining area have that great room feel so there are many possibilities. Bedroom has walk in closet and ceiling fan. Master bathroom has skylight. Home has central heating and air conditioning. New dual pane energy efficient window and sliding glass door. Nice patio with relaxing running stream. Community has pool, 2 spas, tennis courts and peaceful walking trails. Located close to Downtown Fullerton’s transportation center, shopping, arts, dining and entertainment. Easy access to the 57 & 91 freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1728 Clear Springs Drive have any available units?
1728 Clear Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1728 Clear Springs Drive have?
Some of 1728 Clear Springs Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1728 Clear Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1728 Clear Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1728 Clear Springs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1728 Clear Springs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 1728 Clear Springs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1728 Clear Springs Drive offers parking.
Does 1728 Clear Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1728 Clear Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1728 Clear Springs Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1728 Clear Springs Drive has a pool.
Does 1728 Clear Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 1728 Clear Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1728 Clear Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1728 Clear Springs Drive has units with dishwashers.
