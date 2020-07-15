1728 Clear Springs Drive

Amenities

Contemporary 1 Bedroom town home located in desirable Hidden Lakes Community. This home has many upgrades including a an additional ½ bathroom downstairs which was built by licensed contractor and permitted. Kitchen is bright and has new stainless steel appliances. Living room and dining area have that great room feel so there are many possibilities. Bedroom has walk in closet and ceiling fan. Master bathroom has skylight. Home has central heating and air conditioning. New dual pane energy efficient window and sliding glass door. Nice patio with relaxing running stream. Community has pool, 2 spas, tennis courts and peaceful walking trails. Located close to Downtown Fullerton’s transportation center, shopping, arts, dining and entertainment. Easy access to the 57 & 91 freeways.