1724 Grove Place
Last updated December 23 2019 at 2:13 PM

1724 Grove Place

1724 Grove Place · No Longer Available
Location

1724 Grove Place, Fullerton, CA 92831

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic Troy High School District.(BACK UNIT) Two bedroom two bath house with three-car garage, black tile floor, skylites and Built in 2004. This step save kitchen has zyle stone countertop and tiled shower. House located on a large lot with lush landscaping. Solar panels. Do not disturb Main house tenants, there is a different entrance to the house through the alley in the back. DO NOT DISTURB MAIN HOUSE TENANTS. FROM CHAPMAN FIND 1953 CHAPMAN AND YOU WILL SEE A SIGN "1953 CHAPMAN LAW BUILDING" GO STRAIGHT IN TO THE ALLEY AND THE BACK HOUSE WILL BE ON YOUR LEFT WITH SOLAR PANELS ON TOP OF THE PROPERTY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1724 Grove Place have any available units?
1724 Grove Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
Is 1724 Grove Place currently offering any rent specials?
1724 Grove Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1724 Grove Place pet-friendly?
No, 1724 Grove Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 1724 Grove Place offer parking?
Yes, 1724 Grove Place offers parking.
Does 1724 Grove Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1724 Grove Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1724 Grove Place have a pool?
No, 1724 Grove Place does not have a pool.
Does 1724 Grove Place have accessible units?
No, 1724 Grove Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1724 Grove Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1724 Grove Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1724 Grove Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1724 Grove Place does not have units with air conditioning.

