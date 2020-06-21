1648 Via Mirada

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities bbq/grill garage

Sorry, no pets. Welcome to this charming and well-maintained home located in the Coyote Hills neighborhood. With just one common wall, this 1 unit (out of 4) and floor plan lives like an attached single family home. The open living room features laminate flooring and a cozy fireplace surrounded by crisp white built-in shelves. The dining area opens through a sliding door onto a spacious, enclosed, and partially covered patio which offers the perfect setting to BBQ. The kitchen features tile counters, plenty of storage space, and a newer stove, dishwasher, and sink. The master bedroom features LED recessed lighting, a walk in closet, and a covered enclosed patio with a new fence. Additional features include newer air duct and AC, dual pane windows, and a detached 2 car garage. Landlord is in the process of installing washer/dryer hookup. Conveniently located near the 5 and 91 freeways, restaurants, shopping centers, Metrolink Station, and award-winning schools