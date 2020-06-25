1621 S. Pomona Ave. Unit D21

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Nice Fullerton 3 Bedroom Townhome - Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath townhome in the Danbury Court Complex in Fullerton. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, separate dining room with access to the back patio and family room with gas fireplace. Extra large master suite with walk-in closet and large bathroom. Home features AC/heat, community pool, community laundry, 1 garage space and one carport parking space. Water and trash are included.



Liability Insurance will be required and is charged at $12.50/month above the rent. Pet Protection Admin Fee: $15 per mo/per pet.



You may go direct and view the property at your convenience between the hours of 8am - 5:30pm. Go to https://secure.rently.com/properties/861487?source=marketing and click on Request Showing. From there follow the steps by inputting your phone number and credit card number (for identification and security reasons). There is a one-time $0.99 fee. You will get a text message with a phone number to call once at the property that will give you a code to enter the property. Please wait to go to the property until you complete the steps and receive the phone number to call via text.



*PROPERTY IS MONITORED FOR SECURITY*



Please make sure to lock all doors when you leave and put the keys back inside the lockbox. You can use the same code you entered with to open and close the lockbox to deposit the keys back in.



Contact:

Leasing Department 714-515-3999

www.WhiteGlovePM.com

Leasing.Agent@WhiteGlovePM.com



(RLNE1960564)