Last updated April 5 2019 at 9:51 AM

1621 S. Pomona Ave. Unit D21

1621 S Pomona Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1621 S Pomona Ave, Fullerton, CA 92832

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice Fullerton 3 Bedroom Townhome - Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath townhome in the Danbury Court Complex in Fullerton. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, separate dining room with access to the back patio and family room with gas fireplace. Extra large master suite with walk-in closet and large bathroom. Home features AC/heat, community pool, community laundry, 1 garage space and one carport parking space. Water and trash are included.

Liability Insurance will be required and is charged at $12.50/month above the rent. Pet Protection Admin Fee: $15 per mo/per pet.

You may go direct and view the property at your convenience between the hours of 8am - 5:30pm. Go to https://secure.rently.com/properties/861487?source=marketing and click on Request Showing. From there follow the steps by inputting your phone number and credit card number (for identification and security reasons). There is a one-time $0.99 fee. You will get a text message with a phone number to call once at the property that will give you a code to enter the property. Please wait to go to the property until you complete the steps and receive the phone number to call via text.

*PROPERTY IS MONITORED FOR SECURITY*

Please make sure to lock all doors when you leave and put the keys back inside the lockbox. You can use the same code you entered with to open and close the lockbox to deposit the keys back in.

Contact:
Leasing Department 714-515-3999
www.WhiteGlovePM.com
Leasing.Agent@WhiteGlovePM.com

(RLNE1960564)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1621 S. Pomona Ave. Unit D21 have any available units?
1621 S. Pomona Ave. Unit D21 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1621 S. Pomona Ave. Unit D21 have?
Some of 1621 S. Pomona Ave. Unit D21's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1621 S. Pomona Ave. Unit D21 currently offering any rent specials?
1621 S. Pomona Ave. Unit D21 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1621 S. Pomona Ave. Unit D21 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1621 S. Pomona Ave. Unit D21 is pet friendly.
Does 1621 S. Pomona Ave. Unit D21 offer parking?
Yes, 1621 S. Pomona Ave. Unit D21 offers parking.
Does 1621 S. Pomona Ave. Unit D21 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1621 S. Pomona Ave. Unit D21 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1621 S. Pomona Ave. Unit D21 have a pool?
Yes, 1621 S. Pomona Ave. Unit D21 has a pool.
Does 1621 S. Pomona Ave. Unit D21 have accessible units?
No, 1621 S. Pomona Ave. Unit D21 does not have accessible units.
Does 1621 S. Pomona Ave. Unit D21 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1621 S. Pomona Ave. Unit D21 does not have units with dishwashers.
