Last updated April 4 2019 at 9:44 AM

1612 E. UNION AVE

1612 East Union Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1612 East Union Avenue, Fullerton, CA 92831

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1612 E. UNION AVE Available 04/13/19 FULLERTON - DESIRABLE 4 BED HOME - DO NOT LET THIS PASS YOU BY!!!! - Location, Location, This Nice 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home is in the Perfect Location in Fullerton. Laundry room hook ups off kitchen lots of storage space ! 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath are located separate opposite ends of house Located in a Quiet Cul-De-Sac with a Huge Backyard and a Lot Size of 7320 Sq. Ft.!! Less than a 1/2 mile from Acacia Elementary, Ladera Vista Junior High, and Troy High School.

Newer Paint Exterior and Interior, 2 Car Garage, Ceiling Fans, Hardwood Flooring, Kitchen appliances include a gas stove, microwave, and dishwasher. Gardener Included, and much More! Wood Patio Deck in Backyard, with large patio sliders and outside access from 2 bedrooms. The backyard is excellent for backyard BBQ's & entertaining. Close to Freeways, Shopping, and Parks..

This Home Won't Last so Apply On-line at www.LionProperties.com

1 YEAR LEASE. VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY Request Guest Card on line @ www.lionproperties.com ready for move in 1 Year lease 2795 with 2900 security deposit due at signing .

A small pet may be negotiable with extra deposit.

To Qualify:
Must be willing to take possession within 21 days.
Income should exceed $8400/mo.
Must have good credit.

Thanks for looking.

Although we try to assure accuracy, we will not be held responsible for typographical or photo errors.

(RLNE4805532)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1612 E. UNION AVE have any available units?
1612 E. UNION AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1612 E. UNION AVE have?
Some of 1612 E. UNION AVE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1612 E. UNION AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1612 E. UNION AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1612 E. UNION AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1612 E. UNION AVE is pet friendly.
Does 1612 E. UNION AVE offer parking?
Yes, 1612 E. UNION AVE offers parking.
Does 1612 E. UNION AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1612 E. UNION AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1612 E. UNION AVE have a pool?
No, 1612 E. UNION AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1612 E. UNION AVE have accessible units?
No, 1612 E. UNION AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1612 E. UNION AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1612 E. UNION AVE has units with dishwashers.
