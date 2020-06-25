Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1612 E. UNION AVE Available 04/13/19 FULLERTON - DESIRABLE 4 BED HOME - DO NOT LET THIS PASS YOU BY!!!! - Location, Location, This Nice 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home is in the Perfect Location in Fullerton. Laundry room hook ups off kitchen lots of storage space ! 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath are located separate opposite ends of house Located in a Quiet Cul-De-Sac with a Huge Backyard and a Lot Size of 7320 Sq. Ft.!! Less than a 1/2 mile from Acacia Elementary, Ladera Vista Junior High, and Troy High School.



Newer Paint Exterior and Interior, 2 Car Garage, Ceiling Fans, Hardwood Flooring, Kitchen appliances include a gas stove, microwave, and dishwasher. Gardener Included, and much More! Wood Patio Deck in Backyard, with large patio sliders and outside access from 2 bedrooms. The backyard is excellent for backyard BBQ's & entertaining. Close to Freeways, Shopping, and Parks..



This Home Won't Last so Apply On-line at www.LionProperties.com



1 YEAR LEASE. VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY Request Guest Card on line @ www.lionproperties.com ready for move in 1 Year lease 2795 with 2900 security deposit due at signing .



A small pet may be negotiable with extra deposit.



To Qualify:

Must be willing to take possession within 21 days.

Income should exceed $8400/mo.

Must have good credit.



Thanks for looking.



