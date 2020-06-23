1335 Canterbury Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Highly Desired Home in Gated Community with Golf Course View*** Quite and Private Neighborhood*****Spacious 4 Bed rooms and 2.5 Bath rooms, **New hard wood Floor in downstairs and new tile floors in all 3 bathrooms**, Newer Kitchen cabinet doors**, Separate Laundry room, Custom interior painting, All mirrored closet doors, Wainscoting wall in one of bed room, Recessed lights, Built-ins, Spacious open Kitchen with island Direct access 2 car garage, Dual sided fireplaces in Living and Family room, Large cover patio for BBQ in Big lot, Asso. Pool, Spa and club house, Close to Brea Mall, Sport Complex, Golf course, Craig Park, Fullerton Downtown and EV Free Church, Award Winning Schools