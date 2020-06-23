All apartments in Fullerton
1335 Canterbury Lane
1335 Canterbury Lane

1335 Canterbury Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1335 Canterbury Lane, Fullerton, CA 92831

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Highly Desired Home in Gated Community with Golf Course View*** Quite and Private Neighborhood*****Spacious 4 Bed rooms and 2.5 Bath rooms, **New hard wood Floor in downstairs and new tile floors in all 3 bathrooms**, Newer Kitchen cabinet doors**, Separate Laundry room, Custom interior painting, All mirrored closet doors, Wainscoting wall in one of bed room, Recessed lights, Built-ins, Spacious open Kitchen with island Direct access 2 car garage, Dual sided fireplaces in Living and Family room, Large cover patio for BBQ in Big lot, Asso. Pool, Spa and club house, Close to Brea Mall, Sport Complex, Golf course, Craig Park, Fullerton Downtown and EV Free Church, Award Winning Schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1335 Canterbury Lane have any available units?
1335 Canterbury Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1335 Canterbury Lane have?
Some of 1335 Canterbury Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1335 Canterbury Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1335 Canterbury Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1335 Canterbury Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1335 Canterbury Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 1335 Canterbury Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1335 Canterbury Lane does offer parking.
Does 1335 Canterbury Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1335 Canterbury Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1335 Canterbury Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1335 Canterbury Lane has a pool.
Does 1335 Canterbury Lane have accessible units?
No, 1335 Canterbury Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1335 Canterbury Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1335 Canterbury Lane has units with dishwashers.
