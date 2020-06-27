1300 Paseo Dorado

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace refrigerator

Beautifully upgraded 3 bedroom home - Call or text Leonel at 714-600-9432 to schedule a showing.



This lovely home has an open layout, comes with an attached 2 car garage, has a large backyard and very spacious front yard and boasts many of these sophisticated features:



* brick fireplace

* engineered wood flooring throughout

* vinyl flooring in the bathrooms

* high ceilings

* recessed lighting

* fridge is left as a convenience only. Should it break down and require maintenance or removal, it is the residents responsibility to repair, replace and/or remove it



This home is ideally located within minutes to multiple parks, Sunset Lane Elementary School, D. Russell Parks Jr. High School, Sunny Hills High School, Fullerton College, Fullerton Golf Course, Los Coyotes Country Club, Muckenthaler Cultural Center, Amerige Heights Town Center, Fullerton Town Center, Fullerton Downtown Plaza and Downtown Fullerton, Fullerton Public Library, dining and shopping.



