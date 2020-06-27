All apartments in Fullerton
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:11 PM

1300 Paseo Dorado

1300 Paseo Dorado · No Longer Available
Location

1300 Paseo Dorado, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully upgraded 3 bedroom home - Call or text Leonel at 714-600-9432 to schedule a showing.

This lovely home has an open layout, comes with an attached 2 car garage, has a large backyard and very spacious front yard and boasts many of these sophisticated features:

* brick fireplace
* engineered wood flooring throughout
* vinyl flooring in the bathrooms
* high ceilings
* recessed lighting
* fridge is left as a convenience only. Should it break down and require maintenance or removal, it is the residents responsibility to repair, replace and/or remove it

This home is ideally located within minutes to multiple parks, Sunset Lane Elementary School, D. Russell Parks Jr. High School, Sunny Hills High School, Fullerton College, Fullerton Golf Course, Los Coyotes Country Club, Muckenthaler Cultural Center, Amerige Heights Town Center, Fullerton Town Center, Fullerton Downtown Plaza and Downtown Fullerton, Fullerton Public Library, dining and shopping.

Call or text Leonel at 714-600-9432 to schedule a showing.

(RLNE5143452)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1300 Paseo Dorado have any available units?
1300 Paseo Dorado doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1300 Paseo Dorado have?
Some of 1300 Paseo Dorado's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1300 Paseo Dorado currently offering any rent specials?
1300 Paseo Dorado is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 Paseo Dorado pet-friendly?
Yes, 1300 Paseo Dorado is pet friendly.
Does 1300 Paseo Dorado offer parking?
Yes, 1300 Paseo Dorado offers parking.
Does 1300 Paseo Dorado have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1300 Paseo Dorado does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 Paseo Dorado have a pool?
No, 1300 Paseo Dorado does not have a pool.
Does 1300 Paseo Dorado have accessible units?
No, 1300 Paseo Dorado does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 Paseo Dorado have units with dishwashers?
No, 1300 Paseo Dorado does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

