Last updated November 24 2019 at 8:37 PM

1200 Cranbrook Place

Location

1200 Cranbrook Place, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
playground
tennis court
accessible
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful "Westbluff" Single Story Home!!! This wonderful Fullerton home has 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms and sits on a large corner lot with drought resistant succulent landscaping. The very spacious floorpan is open and features beautiful laminate flooring, double pane windows, smooth ceilings, and a large kitchen that opens up into the family room. There is a sliding glass door that leads to the very private backyard where you can entertain and enjoy! The backyard has a large covered patio and a pretty yard that has lush tropical landscaping and even fruit trees. There is an attached 2 car garage with a roll up garage door. At the end of the cul-de-sac, sits a beautiful community park. Westbluff community members enjoy access to the swimming pool, playground, picnic spots, tennis courts, greenbelt area, and lots of meandering walking trails. This is a community to be proud of! This lovely home is located very close to Los Coyotes Country Club and the great shopping at the Amerige Heights Town Center. Don't forget the Award-Winning Fullerton Schools! Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 Cranbrook Place have any available units?
1200 Cranbrook Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1200 Cranbrook Place have?
Some of 1200 Cranbrook Place's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 Cranbrook Place currently offering any rent specials?
1200 Cranbrook Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 Cranbrook Place pet-friendly?
No, 1200 Cranbrook Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 1200 Cranbrook Place offer parking?
Yes, 1200 Cranbrook Place offers parking.
Does 1200 Cranbrook Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1200 Cranbrook Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 Cranbrook Place have a pool?
Yes, 1200 Cranbrook Place has a pool.
Does 1200 Cranbrook Place have accessible units?
Yes, 1200 Cranbrook Place has accessible units.
Does 1200 Cranbrook Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1200 Cranbrook Place does not have units with dishwashers.

