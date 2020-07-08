1200 Cranbrook Place

Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool playground tennis court accessible

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible parking playground pool garage tennis court

Beautiful "Westbluff" Single Story Home!!! This wonderful Fullerton home has 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms and sits on a large corner lot with drought resistant succulent landscaping. The very spacious floorpan is open and features beautiful laminate flooring, double pane windows, smooth ceilings, and a large kitchen that opens up into the family room. There is a sliding glass door that leads to the very private backyard where you can entertain and enjoy! The backyard has a large covered patio and a pretty yard that has lush tropical landscaping and even fruit trees. There is an attached 2 car garage with a roll up garage door. At the end of the cul-de-sac, sits a beautiful community park. Westbluff community members enjoy access to the swimming pool, playground, picnic spots, tennis courts, greenbelt area, and lots of meandering walking trails. This is a community to be proud of! This lovely home is located very close to Los Coyotes Country Club and the great shopping at the Amerige Heights Town Center. Don't forget the Award-Winning Fullerton Schools! Welcome Home!