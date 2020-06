Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Super well maintained California Bungalow with many up grades, including wood flooring, new carpet, built ins, refrigerator, separate room with washer & dryer. Beautiful landscaping. 2 car detached garage. 3rd bedroom could be used as a den or office. No need to preview. Pride of ownership. Shows like a model home.