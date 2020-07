Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup in unit laundry cable included oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking playground pool internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Logan Park Apartments is conveniently located in Fremont, CA. Envision yourself relaxing in your new home, carefully designed to complement an active lifestyle with large, flexible floor plans; bright, airy kitchens and abundant closet and storage space. At your leisure, enjoy our luxurious amenities including a spacious fitness center and large swimming pools. Our location is unparalleled. We're minutes from popular cafe's, bookstores and markets. Stop by today for a tour.