6043 Mollinari Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94555

Amenities

garage walk in closets pool basketball court

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage

Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ec9a03f489f096adab7c625 *BEST DISCOUNT AND FLEXIBILITY in the Desirable Capriana Community - SHORT TERM (3 months) or LONG TERM (12 month+) rent welcomed. $2500/MONTH for first 3 months (from now till Aug 11), and $3100/MONTH afterwards. Why are we giving discount for the first 3 months? We are tenant leaving California for job relocation, so need to sublease the remaining of our lease which ends on August 11.



*WHY WE LOVED THIS PLACE - Spacious and Sunny 2 Bedrooms + 2.5 Bathrooms with Elegant Interior. 2 Car Attached Garage. Large Master Suite w/High Ceiling and Walk-in Closet. Sunny Kitchen. Separate Family Room at Second Floor (Perfect for Family with Kids or Use it as Office Room). Lots of Green Areas in the Property. Community Pool.



*WHAT ELSE YOU GET: Walking Distance to Parks & Trails, Soccer Park & Basketball Court. Conveniently located near shops, restaurants, highway 880 and Dumbarton Bridge. Close proximity to new Tech offices like Facebook, Lucid Motors, Tesla and many others. Top-rated schools.



Tenant responsible for all utility bills



(RLNE5811361)