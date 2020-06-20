All apartments in Fremont
Find more places like 6043 Mollinari Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94555.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fremont, CA
/
6043 Mollinari Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94555
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

6043 Mollinari Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94555

6043 Mollinari Terrace · (650) 463-9203
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fremont
See all
Ardenwood
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6043 Mollinari Terrace, Fremont, CA 94555
Ardenwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2.0 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1395 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ec9a03f489f096adab7c625 *BEST DISCOUNT AND FLEXIBILITY in the Desirable Capriana Community - SHORT TERM (3 months) or LONG TERM (12 month+) rent welcomed. $2500/MONTH for first 3 months (from now till Aug 11), and $3100/MONTH afterwards. Why are we giving discount for the first 3 months? We are tenant leaving California for job relocation, so need to sublease the remaining of our lease which ends on August 11.

*WHY WE LOVED THIS PLACE - Spacious and Sunny 2 Bedrooms + 2.5 Bathrooms with Elegant Interior. 2 Car Attached Garage. Large Master Suite w/High Ceiling and Walk-in Closet. Sunny Kitchen. Separate Family Room at Second Floor (Perfect for Family with Kids or Use it as Office Room). Lots of Green Areas in the Property. Community Pool.

*WHAT ELSE YOU GET: Walking Distance to Parks & Trails, Soccer Park & Basketball Court. Conveniently located near shops, restaurants, highway 880 and Dumbarton Bridge. Close proximity to new Tech offices like Facebook, Lucid Motors, Tesla and many others. Top-rated schools.

Tenant responsible for all utility bills

(RLNE5811361)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6043 Mollinari Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94555 have any available units?
6043 Mollinari Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94555 has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fremont, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fremont Rent Report.
What amenities does 6043 Mollinari Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94555 have?
Some of 6043 Mollinari Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94555's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6043 Mollinari Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94555 currently offering any rent specials?
6043 Mollinari Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94555 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6043 Mollinari Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94555 pet-friendly?
No, 6043 Mollinari Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94555 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fremont.
Does 6043 Mollinari Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94555 offer parking?
Yes, 6043 Mollinari Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94555 does offer parking.
Does 6043 Mollinari Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94555 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6043 Mollinari Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94555 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6043 Mollinari Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94555 have a pool?
Yes, 6043 Mollinari Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94555 has a pool.
Does 6043 Mollinari Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94555 have accessible units?
No, 6043 Mollinari Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94555 does not have accessible units.
Does 6043 Mollinari Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94555 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6043 Mollinari Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94555 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6043 Mollinari Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94555?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Presidio
2000 Walnut Ave
Fremont, CA 94538
Fremont Arms
37811 Fremont Blvd
Fremont, CA 94536
Artist Walk
3888 Artist Walk Common
Fremont, CA 94536
Fremont Manor
4291 Stevenson Blvd
Fremont, CA 94538
Ardenwood Forest
5016 Paseo Padre Pkwy
Fremont, CA 94555
Countrywood
4555 Thornton Ave
Fremont, CA 94536
Alborada Apartments
1001 Beethoven Cmn
Fremont, CA 94538
Sundale North Apartments
39900 Blacow Rd
Fremont, CA 94538

Similar Pages

Fremont 1 BedroomsFremont 2 Bedrooms
Fremont Apartments with BalconyFremont Apartments with Pool
Fremont Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CA
San Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

CentervilleCentral Downtown FremontCabrillo
SundaleCherry GuardinoGlenmoor
ParkmontArdenwood

Apartments Near Colleges

Ohlone CollegeCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity