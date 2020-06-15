32976 Great Salt Lake Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors new construction garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Beautiful and Bright 3Bed 2Bath Home Central Air - 3 bedroom 2 bath remodeled duet home located close to bridge, freeways, popular parks and highly rated schools. Windows, natural light and newly constructed front yard fencing makes for an enjoyable home inside and out. Remodeled kitchen with granite counter-tops, gas stove, stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting opens to dining area with plantation shutters. Stunning bamboo wood floors throughout, remodeled bathrooms, and modern frosted glass closet doors lends elegance to every bedroom.



Washer/Dryer and Refrigerator included. House has CENTRAL AIR and 2 car garage. Good credit and references a must. APPLY ONLINE AT WWW.BAYAREA-RENT.COM. 1+ year lease $3150.00 per month plus deposit.



--



(RLNE4598478)