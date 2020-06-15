All apartments in Fremont
Last updated April 30 2020 at 9:31 AM

32976 Great Salt Lake Drive

32976 Great Salt Lake Drive · (510) 673-1310
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

32976 Great Salt Lake Drive, Fremont, CA 94555
Lakes and Birds

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 32976 Great Salt Lake Drive · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1148 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Beautiful and Bright 3Bed 2Bath Home Central Air - 3 bedroom 2 bath remodeled duet home located close to bridge, freeways, popular parks and highly rated schools. Windows, natural light and newly constructed front yard fencing makes for an enjoyable home inside and out. Remodeled kitchen with granite counter-tops, gas stove, stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting opens to dining area with plantation shutters. Stunning bamboo wood floors throughout, remodeled bathrooms, and modern frosted glass closet doors lends elegance to every bedroom.

Washer/Dryer and Refrigerator included. House has CENTRAL AIR and 2 car garage. Good credit and references a must. APPLY ONLINE AT WWW.BAYAREA-RENT.COM. 1+ year lease $3150.00 per month plus deposit.

--

(RLNE4598478)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32976 Great Salt Lake Drive have any available units?
32976 Great Salt Lake Drive has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fremont, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fremont Rent Report.
What amenities does 32976 Great Salt Lake Drive have?
Some of 32976 Great Salt Lake Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32976 Great Salt Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
32976 Great Salt Lake Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32976 Great Salt Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 32976 Great Salt Lake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fremont.
Does 32976 Great Salt Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 32976 Great Salt Lake Drive does offer parking.
Does 32976 Great Salt Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 32976 Great Salt Lake Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 32976 Great Salt Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 32976 Great Salt Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 32976 Great Salt Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 32976 Great Salt Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 32976 Great Salt Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 32976 Great Salt Lake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
