Home
/
Fountain Valley, CA
/
9548 Rhea Ave
Last updated November 9 2019 at 12:35 PM

9548 Rhea Ave

9548 Rhea Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9548 Rhea Avenue, Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Fountain Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
Newly Renovated 4 Bedroom House with RV Parking - Property Id: 165024

Newly renovated single story home with durable luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout home, freshly painted, and updated door and cabinet hardware.

Large windows and natural lighting with central AC and heating. Floor plan provides connected and open living room, dining, and kitchen area facing backyard. Convenient washer & dryer (gas hookup) room. Master bedroom features large closet and a dedicated bathroom with newly resurfaced shower.

Spacious backyard for entertaining with fire pit and long covered patio. Vast storage options with two backyard sheds and additional parking for an RV, boat, or extra vehicle.

Easy maintenance yard with automatic front and backyard sprinkler system with weekly gardener service included.

Quiet neighborhood, 5 miles from the beach, near 405 freeway, close proximity to mile square Park, and within highly rated Fountain Valley school district.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/165024p
Property Id 165024

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5204572)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9548 Rhea Ave have any available units?
9548 Rhea Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Fountain Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fountain Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 9548 Rhea Ave have?
Some of 9548 Rhea Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9548 Rhea Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9548 Rhea Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9548 Rhea Ave pet-friendly?
No, 9548 Rhea Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Valley.
Does 9548 Rhea Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9548 Rhea Ave offers parking.
Does 9548 Rhea Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9548 Rhea Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9548 Rhea Ave have a pool?
No, 9548 Rhea Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9548 Rhea Ave have accessible units?
No, 9548 Rhea Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9548 Rhea Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9548 Rhea Ave has units with dishwashers.

