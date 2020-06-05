9548 Rhea Ave

Amenities

Newly Renovated 4 Bedroom House with RV Parking



Newly renovated single story home with durable luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout home, freshly painted, and updated door and cabinet hardware.



Large windows and natural lighting with central AC and heating. Floor plan provides connected and open living room, dining, and kitchen area facing backyard. Convenient washer & dryer (gas hookup) room. Master bedroom features large closet and a dedicated bathroom with newly resurfaced shower.



Spacious backyard for entertaining with fire pit and long covered patio. Vast storage options with two backyard sheds and additional parking for an RV, boat, or extra vehicle.



Easy maintenance yard with automatic front and backyard sprinkler system with weekly gardener service included.



Quiet neighborhood, 5 miles from the beach, near 405 freeway, close proximity to mile square Park, and within highly rated Fountain Valley school district.

