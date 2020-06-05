All apartments in Fountain Valley
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

18893 Santa Isadora Street

18893 Santa Isadora Street · (949) 230-7231
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

18893 Santa Isadora Street, Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Fountain Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2016 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
HURRY To This SINGLE STORY Upgraded Turnkey Detached Single Family Residence In Stratford Park I Located In A Most HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER SCHOOL ZONE!! (And The Owner Will Even Consider Pets On Case By Case Basis). 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, And 2 Car Attached Garage With Roll-Up Doors And Direct Access. Upon Entering The Double Door Entry, You Are Presented With A Fresh Modern Open Concept Home With High Ceilings, Travertine Floors, And Wall To Wall Carpeting With High Modern Baseboards Throughout The House. The Gourmet Kitchen Has Newer Cabinets With Self-Closing Drawers And Doors, Granite Countertop, Bay Window, Breakfast Bar With Stools, Dishwasher, And Refrigerator And Washer/Dryer Included. Master Bedroom Has Double Door Entry With A Walk-In Closet. This Home Has A/C System Too! This Was Owners Own Residence Not A Rental Before. Many Top Quality Features Like Travertine Floors, Huge Family Room W/Imported Italian Ceramic Tiled Fireplace, Dual Pane Windows And Sliders, Formal Dining Room, Scraped Ceilings, Newer Roof, Furnace, & Water Heater And Is Wired For ADT Alarm Security. Walking Distance To Award Winning Courreges Elementary School And Nearby Park. Stratford Park I Is Truly A Nice Place To Live And Raise Your Kids. Close To Shopping And Easy Freeway Access. Only About 3 Miles To Huntington Beach, Pacific City And Bella Terra. On HB Border & Is FV's Most Prestigious Neighborhood. Will provide Complete COVID-19 Disinfection And Decontamination Prior To Move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18893 Santa Isadora Street have any available units?
18893 Santa Isadora Street has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fountain Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fountain Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 18893 Santa Isadora Street have?
Some of 18893 Santa Isadora Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18893 Santa Isadora Street currently offering any rent specials?
18893 Santa Isadora Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18893 Santa Isadora Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 18893 Santa Isadora Street is pet friendly.
Does 18893 Santa Isadora Street offer parking?
Yes, 18893 Santa Isadora Street does offer parking.
Does 18893 Santa Isadora Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18893 Santa Isadora Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18893 Santa Isadora Street have a pool?
No, 18893 Santa Isadora Street does not have a pool.
Does 18893 Santa Isadora Street have accessible units?
No, 18893 Santa Isadora Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18893 Santa Isadora Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18893 Santa Isadora Street has units with dishwashers.
