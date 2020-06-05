18893 Santa Isadora Street

Amenities
HURRY To This SINGLE STORY Upgraded Turnkey Detached Single Family Residence In Stratford Park I Located In A Most HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER SCHOOL ZONE!! (And The Owner Will Even Consider Pets On Case By Case Basis). 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, And 2 Car Attached Garage With Roll-Up Doors And Direct Access. Upon Entering The Double Door Entry, You Are Presented With A Fresh Modern Open Concept Home With High Ceilings, Travertine Floors, And Wall To Wall Carpeting With High Modern Baseboards Throughout The House. The Gourmet Kitchen Has Newer Cabinets With Self-Closing Drawers And Doors, Granite Countertop, Bay Window, Breakfast Bar With Stools, Dishwasher, And Refrigerator And Washer/Dryer Included. Master Bedroom Has Double Door Entry With A Walk-In Closet. This Home Has A/C System Too! This Was Owners Own Residence Not A Rental Before. Many Top Quality Features Like Travertine Floors, Huge Family Room W/Imported Italian Ceramic Tiled Fireplace, Dual Pane Windows And Sliders, Formal Dining Room, Scraped Ceilings, Newer Roof, Furnace, & Water Heater And Is Wired For ADT Alarm Security. Walking Distance To Award Winning Courreges Elementary School And Nearby Park. Stratford Park I Is Truly A Nice Place To Live And Raise Your Kids. Close To Shopping And Easy Freeway Access. Only About 3 Miles To Huntington Beach, Pacific City And Bella Terra. On HB Border & Is FV's Most Prestigious Neighborhood. Will provide Complete COVID-19 Disinfection And Decontamination Prior To Move-in.