18893 Santa Isadora Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

HURRY To This SINGLE STORY Upgraded Turnkey Detached Single Family Residence In Stratford Park I Located In A Most HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER SCHOOL ZONE!! (And The Owner Will Even Consider Pets On Case By Case Basis). 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, And 2 Car Attached Garage With Roll-Up Doors And Direct Access. Upon Entering The Double Door Entry, You Are Presented With A Fresh Modern Open Concept Home With High Ceilings, Travertine Floors, And Wall To Wall Carpeting With High Modern Baseboards Throughout The House. The Gourmet Kitchen Has Newer Cabinets With Self-Closing Drawers And Doors, Granite Countertop, Bay Window, Breakfast Bar With Stools, Dishwasher, And Refrigerator And Washer/Dryer Included. Master Bedroom Has Double Door Entry With A Walk-In Closet. This Home Has A/C System Too! This Was Owners Own Residence Not A Rental Before. Many Top Quality Features Like Travertine Floors, Huge Family Room W/Imported Italian Ceramic Tiled Fireplace, Dual Pane Windows And Sliders, Formal Dining Room, Scraped Ceilings, Newer Roof, Furnace, & Water Heater And Is Wired For ADT Alarm Security. Walking Distance To Award Winning Courreges Elementary School And Nearby Park. Stratford Park I Is Truly A Nice Place To Live And Raise Your Kids. Close To Shopping And Easy Freeway Access. Only About 3 Miles To Huntington Beach, Pacific City And Bella Terra. On HB Border & Is FV's Most Prestigious Neighborhood. Will provide Complete COVID-19 Disinfection And Decontamination Prior To Move-in.