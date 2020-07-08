All apartments in Fountain Valley
Find more places like 18211 Santa Lauretta Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fountain Valley, CA
/
18211 Santa Lauretta Street
Last updated June 3 2020 at 6:32 AM

18211 Santa Lauretta Street

18211 Santa Lauretta Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fountain Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

18211 Santa Lauretta Street, Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Fountain Valley

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Greentbrook home. Space maker II, which is the largest model. 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms downstairs, one is large master bedroom. Formal living room with fireplace and skylight. Expanded family room looking out to beautiful backyard. The kitchen has been remodeled with granite countertop and formal dining room area. Also a wet bar area. Upstairs has a master bedroom and 2 other bedrooms with walk in closets, 2 bathrooms and huge bonus room. Nice size backyard with lots of privacy and backs to nature trail. New carpet, laminate wood flooring, new paint inside, recess lights throughout the house. This home has A/C. Gardner is included. Greenbrook has Courreges elementary school, clubhouse, olympic size pool for swim team for kids, lot's of greenbelt and park in the community. Close to beach, freeway and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18211 Santa Lauretta Street have any available units?
18211 Santa Lauretta Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Fountain Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fountain Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 18211 Santa Lauretta Street have?
Some of 18211 Santa Lauretta Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18211 Santa Lauretta Street currently offering any rent specials?
18211 Santa Lauretta Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18211 Santa Lauretta Street pet-friendly?
No, 18211 Santa Lauretta Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Valley.
Does 18211 Santa Lauretta Street offer parking?
Yes, 18211 Santa Lauretta Street offers parking.
Does 18211 Santa Lauretta Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18211 Santa Lauretta Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18211 Santa Lauretta Street have a pool?
Yes, 18211 Santa Lauretta Street has a pool.
Does 18211 Santa Lauretta Street have accessible units?
No, 18211 Santa Lauretta Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18211 Santa Lauretta Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18211 Santa Lauretta Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Grande
9440 Clover Ave
Fountain Valley, CA 92708
The Galleria Apartment Homes
16425 Harbor Blvd
Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Crystal Springs
10244 Warner Ave
Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Corte Bella
9580 El Rey Ave
Fountain Valley, CA 92708

Similar Pages

Fountain Valley 1 BedroomsFountain Valley 2 Bedrooms
Fountain Valley Apartments with BalconyFountain Valley Apartments with Parking
Fountain Valley Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CA
Cerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CADana Point, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Coastline Community CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine