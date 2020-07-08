18211 Santa Lauretta Street

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Beautiful Greentbrook home. Space maker II, which is the largest model. 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms downstairs, one is large master bedroom. Formal living room with fireplace and skylight. Expanded family room looking out to beautiful backyard. The kitchen has been remodeled with granite countertop and formal dining room area. Also a wet bar area. Upstairs has a master bedroom and 2 other bedrooms with walk in closets, 2 bathrooms and huge bonus room. Nice size backyard with lots of privacy and backs to nature trail. New carpet, laminate wood flooring, new paint inside, recess lights throughout the house. This home has A/C. Gardner is included. Greenbrook has Courreges elementary school, clubhouse, olympic size pool for swim team for kids, lot's of greenbelt and park in the community. Close to beach, freeway and shopping.