16400 Mount Newberry Circle

Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Immaculate single-story home sits on a rare over 9,000 sq ft lot as well as tucked in on a quiet cul de sac.

Bask in your own retreat, the oversize backyard complete sparkling pool.

Master retreat has private, door entry to the backyard, spacious walk-in closet with cedar wood, shower, new cabinets and counter tops. Beautiful home features 4 bedrooms with walk-in closets and 2 full bathrooms.

Kitchen opens to large room & flows into the versatile area. The sliding door leads out to the relaxing backyard allowing for easy access to the outside fun & generates a nice flow for entertaining. Attached 2 car garage w/ample storage space and spacious driveway. Vaulted ceilings create a light/bright atmosphere. Located in a great neighborhood within walking distance to schools and Mile Square Park - this highly desired home has something for everyone!

Relax in the cozy family room that opens to a gorgeous backyard. This home has a large kitchen with new cabinets and counter tops. The backyard with pool perfect for Hot days.