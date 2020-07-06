All apartments in Fountain Valley
Find more places like 16400 Mount Newberry Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fountain Valley, CA
/
16400 Mount Newberry Circle
Last updated January 8 2020 at 1:02 AM

16400 Mount Newberry Circle

16400 Mount Newberry Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fountain Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

16400 Mount Newberry Circle, Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Fountain Valley

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Immaculate single-story home sits on a rare over 9,000 sq ft lot as well as tucked in on a quiet cul de sac.
Bask in your own retreat, the oversize backyard complete sparkling pool.
Master retreat has private, door entry to the backyard, spacious walk-in closet with cedar wood, shower, new cabinets and counter tops. Beautiful home features 4 bedrooms with walk-in closets and 2 full bathrooms.
Kitchen opens to large room & flows into the versatile area. The sliding door leads out to the relaxing backyard allowing for easy access to the outside fun & generates a nice flow for entertaining. Attached 2 car garage w/ample storage space and spacious driveway. Vaulted ceilings create a light/bright atmosphere. Located in a great neighborhood within walking distance to schools and Mile Square Park - this highly desired home has something for everyone!
Relax in the cozy family room that opens to a gorgeous backyard. This home has a large kitchen with new cabinets and counter tops. The backyard with pool perfect for Hot days.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16400 Mount Newberry Circle have any available units?
16400 Mount Newberry Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Fountain Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fountain Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 16400 Mount Newberry Circle have?
Some of 16400 Mount Newberry Circle's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16400 Mount Newberry Circle currently offering any rent specials?
16400 Mount Newberry Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16400 Mount Newberry Circle pet-friendly?
No, 16400 Mount Newberry Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Valley.
Does 16400 Mount Newberry Circle offer parking?
Yes, 16400 Mount Newberry Circle offers parking.
Does 16400 Mount Newberry Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16400 Mount Newberry Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16400 Mount Newberry Circle have a pool?
Yes, 16400 Mount Newberry Circle has a pool.
Does 16400 Mount Newberry Circle have accessible units?
No, 16400 Mount Newberry Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 16400 Mount Newberry Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16400 Mount Newberry Circle has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Grande
9440 Clover Ave
Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Crystal Springs
10244 Warner Ave
Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Corte Bella
9580 El Rey Ave
Fountain Valley, CA 92708
The Galleria Apartment Homes
16425 Harbor Blvd
Fountain Valley, CA 92708

Similar Pages

Fountain Valley 1 BedroomsFountain Valley 2 Bedrooms
Fountain Valley Apartments with BalconyFountain Valley Apartments with Parking
Fountain Valley Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CA
Cerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CADana Point, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Coastline Community CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine