16321 Scotch Pine Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated pool ceiling fan

SINGLE BEDROOM and BATH with brand new remodeled extra large stall shower in private home FOR LEASE. Roommate wanted to lease private downstairs bedroom and bath with stall shower. Single family home shared with two other upstairs male roommates. Each has own rooms and own private bath. Fabulous 2 story single family home on very quiet private street walking distance to neighborhood park. Bedroom includes wardrobe, tiled bath, freshly cleaned carpets and mini blind window coverings. One off street parking space is included with monthly rent. Rent also includes kitchen and washer/dryer privileges and use of backyard pool, BBQ area, covered patio and fire pit (must provide own propane tank). Internet service plus all utilities are included in monthly rent. Everyone here is private and stays to themselves. All are working individuals. No one disturbs or is in anyone's space as all have own rooms and own bath. Must be clean and neat. Available 1/15/2020