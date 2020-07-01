All apartments in Fountain Valley
Find more places like 16321 Scotch Pine Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fountain Valley, CA
/
16321 Scotch Pine Avenue
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:13 AM

16321 Scotch Pine Avenue

16321 Scotch Pine Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fountain Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

16321 Scotch Pine Street, Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Fountain Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
SINGLE BEDROOM and BATH with brand new remodeled extra large stall shower in private home FOR LEASE. Roommate wanted to lease private downstairs bedroom and bath with stall shower. Single family home shared with two other upstairs male roommates. Each has own rooms and own private bath. Fabulous 2 story single family home on very quiet private street walking distance to neighborhood park. Bedroom includes wardrobe, tiled bath, freshly cleaned carpets and mini blind window coverings. One off street parking space is included with monthly rent. Rent also includes kitchen and washer/dryer privileges and use of backyard pool, BBQ area, covered patio and fire pit (must provide own propane tank). Internet service plus all utilities are included in monthly rent. Everyone here is private and stays to themselves. All are working individuals. No one disturbs or is in anyone's space as all have own rooms and own bath. Must be clean and neat. Available 1/15/2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16321 Scotch Pine Avenue have any available units?
16321 Scotch Pine Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Fountain Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fountain Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 16321 Scotch Pine Avenue have?
Some of 16321 Scotch Pine Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16321 Scotch Pine Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
16321 Scotch Pine Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16321 Scotch Pine Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 16321 Scotch Pine Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Valley.
Does 16321 Scotch Pine Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 16321 Scotch Pine Avenue offers parking.
Does 16321 Scotch Pine Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16321 Scotch Pine Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16321 Scotch Pine Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 16321 Scotch Pine Avenue has a pool.
Does 16321 Scotch Pine Avenue have accessible units?
No, 16321 Scotch Pine Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 16321 Scotch Pine Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 16321 Scotch Pine Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Galleria Apartment Homes
16425 Harbor Blvd
Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Corte Bella
9580 El Rey Ave
Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Crystal Springs
10244 Warner Ave
Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Grande
9440 Clover Ave
Fountain Valley, CA 92708

Similar Pages

Fountain Valley 1 BedroomsFountain Valley 2 Bedrooms
Fountain Valley Apartments with BalconyFountain Valley Apartments with Parking
Fountain Valley Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CA
Cerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CADana Point, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Coastline Community CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine