16179 Livingstone Street
Last updated October 2 2019 at 8:59 PM

16179 Livingstone Street

16179 Livingstone Street · No Longer Available
Location

16179 Livingstone Street, Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Fountain Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Beautifully Upgraded 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home With 1 Bedroom And 1 Bath Downstairs, Family Room, Formal Living With Stone Fireplace, The Custom Entry Door w/2 Beveled-Glass Sidelights Open to Formal Foyer Custom Wrought Iron Railing Hardwood Staircase, Formal Dining Room, Travertine-Style Tile Flooring Throughout Downstairs, Wood Laminate Flooring Throughout Up Stairs, Vaulted Ceilings, Kitchen With Cherry Cabinets, Stove, Granite Counter Tops, Family Room Off Kitchen, Dual Pane Windows And Sliders, Custom Blinds, Extensive Recessed Lighting, Large Backyard with Covered Patio, Stone and Concrete Tile Decking, Fruit Trees, Double Attached Garage With Opener, Built-In Storage and Ladder to Attic Storage. Beautiful Curb Appeal with Stone Siding, In a Great Location in Highly Desired Neighborhood Close To Shopping Center, Restaurants, Mile Square Park, Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16179 Livingstone Street have any available units?
16179 Livingstone Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Fountain Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fountain Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 16179 Livingstone Street have?
Some of 16179 Livingstone Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16179 Livingstone Street currently offering any rent specials?
16179 Livingstone Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16179 Livingstone Street pet-friendly?
No, 16179 Livingstone Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Valley.
Does 16179 Livingstone Street offer parking?
Yes, 16179 Livingstone Street offers parking.
Does 16179 Livingstone Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16179 Livingstone Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16179 Livingstone Street have a pool?
No, 16179 Livingstone Street does not have a pool.
Does 16179 Livingstone Street have accessible units?
No, 16179 Livingstone Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16179 Livingstone Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 16179 Livingstone Street does not have units with dishwashers.
