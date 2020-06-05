16179 Livingstone Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully Upgraded 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home With 1 Bedroom And 1 Bath Downstairs, Family Room, Formal Living With Stone Fireplace, The Custom Entry Door w/2 Beveled-Glass Sidelights Open to Formal Foyer Custom Wrought Iron Railing Hardwood Staircase, Formal Dining Room, Travertine-Style Tile Flooring Throughout Downstairs, Wood Laminate Flooring Throughout Up Stairs, Vaulted Ceilings, Kitchen With Cherry Cabinets, Stove, Granite Counter Tops, Family Room Off Kitchen, Dual Pane Windows And Sliders, Custom Blinds, Extensive Recessed Lighting, Large Backyard with Covered Patio, Stone and Concrete Tile Decking, Fruit Trees, Double Attached Garage With Opener, Built-In Storage and Ladder to Attic Storage. Beautiful Curb Appeal with Stone Siding, In a Great Location in Highly Desired Neighborhood Close To Shopping Center, Restaurants, Mile Square Park, Schools.