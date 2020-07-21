10198 El Monterey Avenue

Amenities

This beautiful and private single story Villa Monterey Atrium pool home boasts of 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Walk through your gated entry into the private oasis in this light, bright and welcoming home. Front living room greets you with a cozy fireplace, sliding glass doors opening up to the front yard pool. Step into the large dining room leading you into the remodeled kitchen. There is a large eating area in the kitchen with an adjacent den. The sliding glass doors in the large master bedroom leads you out the bright atrium patio, remodeled master bath with double sinks, granite counters, sky light and a large walk in shower with seamless shower doors. Two large bedrooms with picture windows and a second bathroom with tub shower combination offering double sinks and a convenient door into the back yard. Walking Distance to Heritage Park, community Library, Parks and shopping.