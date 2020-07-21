All apartments in Fountain Valley
10198 El Monterey Avenue
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:46 PM

10198 El Monterey Avenue

10198 El Monterey Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10198 El Monterey Avenue, Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Fountain Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This beautiful and private single story Villa Monterey Atrium pool home boasts of 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Walk through your gated entry into the private oasis in this light, bright and welcoming home. Front living room greets you with a cozy fireplace, sliding glass doors opening up to the front yard pool. Step into the large dining room leading you into the remodeled kitchen. There is a large eating area in the kitchen with an adjacent den. The sliding glass doors in the large master bedroom leads you out the bright atrium patio, remodeled master bath with double sinks, granite counters, sky light and a large walk in shower with seamless shower doors. Two large bedrooms with picture windows and a second bathroom with tub shower combination offering double sinks and a convenient door into the back yard. Walking Distance to Heritage Park, community Library, Parks and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10198 El Monterey Avenue have any available units?
10198 El Monterey Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Fountain Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fountain Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 10198 El Monterey Avenue have?
Some of 10198 El Monterey Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10198 El Monterey Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10198 El Monterey Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10198 El Monterey Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10198 El Monterey Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Valley.
Does 10198 El Monterey Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10198 El Monterey Avenue offers parking.
Does 10198 El Monterey Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10198 El Monterey Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10198 El Monterey Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 10198 El Monterey Avenue has a pool.
Does 10198 El Monterey Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10198 El Monterey Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10198 El Monterey Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10198 El Monterey Avenue has units with dishwashers.
