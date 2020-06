Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

746 Langrick Ct. "Bentley Square Beauty - Gated!" - A 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath plus den or 3rd bedroom. This is a 2 story home with approx. 1451 sf. located in a beautiful gated community. Large living room with fireplace and lots of windows. Open kitchen includes refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave. Large master bedroom with private master bath. Indoor laundry room with washer and dryer. 2 car detached garage with opener. Pets Negotiable. Tenants pay all utilities. 12 Month lease. Available now. Rent = $2195 Deposit $2500. Located off Oak Avenue near E. Bidwell



(RLNE3397073)